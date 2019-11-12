International Development News
UST Global Acquires Contineo Health, a Leading Healthcare Technology Consulting Firm Specializing in EHR Optimization

UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced the acquisition of Contineo Health, a leading healthcare technology consulting firm specializing in Electronic Health Record (EHR) optimization and a partner to over thirty major hospital systems across the United States of America.

The healthcare eco-system in the US continues to consolidate and shrink with payer-provider collaboration leading the charge toward ensuring improved quality, increased access to care, and lowered costs for consumers. UST Global's acquisition of Contineo will allow the company to develop comprehensive, end-to-end business solutions that work seamlessly across the payer and provider domains.

"Our acquisition of Contineo Health will further enhance UST Global's ability to serve our healthcare clients in their transformation journeys cutting across payer and provider footprints. We are committed to ensuring the success of our customers and, ultimately healthcare consumers, through a continued focus on building the right capabilities ahead of the curve through strategic acquisitions and partnerships," said Jaffry Mohammed, Senior Vice President & Head of Healthcare, UST Global.

"Contineo is very excited to be a part of the UST Global family. With its scale and reach, UST Global provides us the right platform to enhance the value we deliver to healthcare systems and to expand our solutions that enable the value-based care journey of both; providers and payers in equal measure," said Raj Gorla, Chief Executive Officer, Contineo Health.

"The acquisition of Contineo Health adds a new pillar of offerings to support healthcare customers in the EHR space. This team will help strengthen UST Global' s leadership position across Provider and Payer space," added Sunil Kanchi, Chief Investment Officer, UST Global.

About UST Global

UST Global is a leading digital technology solutions company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, shipping, technology, semi-conductor and telecom. UST Global believes in building long term, strategic business partnerships through client-centric global engagement models that combine local experts and resources with the cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations. For more information, please visit: www.ust-global.com.

About Contineo Health

Contineo is a healthcare technology consulting firm specializing in EHR optimization and Value-Based Care models. By mining, analyzing and integrating health data, Contineo aims to improve care quality, health outcomes, and patient engagement while lowering the rising costs of healthcare. Our employees and project teams, with their rich operational, clinical, and technical experience, enable healthcare systems to position themselves for the emerging models of population health and accountable care. For more information, please visit http://contineo-health.com/

