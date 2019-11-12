International Development News
Development News Edition

Edelweiss Group to raise USD 1 bn for realty platform

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:20 IST
Edelweiss Group to raise USD 1 bn for realty platform

The Edelweiss Group on Tuesday said it is looking to raise USD 1 billion from global institutional investors over the next one year for its financing platform in a bid to complete housing projects. The fund has been announced in a partnership between Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors (EAAA) and South Korean financial services conglomerate Meritz Financial Group and it has an initial outlay of USD 425 million.

The platform will house funds that will buy out existing residential real estate loans and provide requisite completion financing to good quality, commercially viable projects, Edelweiss said in a release. The funds within the platform will be managed by Edelweiss' Alternative Asset Management business.

"The first fund of this platform is targeted to be of USD 425 million. The platform is targeting to raise USD 1 billion, primarily from similar international institutional investors, over the next 12 months," it said. Edelweiss said it has successfully turned around several projects across major metros, ensuring project completion.

One of the key objectives of the platform is to identify and invest in commercially viable, good quality projects and help them with financing and project management skills necessary for successful completion and delivery of homes, it said further. Edelweiss group Chairman and CEO Rashesh Shah said, "We are confident that this platform will expedite the delivery of finished homes to the Indian market, by channelling patient capital to sound projects. A thriving real estate sector is important for the economic well-being of India, especially for the jobs it can directly generate, and for the many small businesses that thrive alongside it."

Meritz Securities Managing Director Alex Choi stated, "We are enthusiastic about our partnership with Edelweiss, because of their strong governance track record, proven expertise in real estate financing, backed by strong operating and project management capabilities." PTI KPM MKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire on Tuesday by resorting to mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, officials said. The shelling from across the border starte...

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

Vodafone said its future in India could be in doubt unless the government stopped hitting operators with higher taxes and charges, after a court judgment over licence fees resulted in a 1.9 billion euro group loss in its first half. Chief E...

UPDATE 1-Germany detains three Islamic State suspects over attack plan

German police detained three people in the western city of Offenbach on Tuesday on suspicion of planning a bomb attack on behalf of the Islamic State militant group, prosecutors said.The three suspects wanted to kill as many infidels as pos...

US held record number of migrant kids in custody in 2019

Comayagua Honduras, Nov 12 AP The 3-year-old girl travelled for weeks cradled in her fathers arms, as he set out to seek asylum in the United States. Now she wont even look at him. After being forcibly separated at the border by government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019