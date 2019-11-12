International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt to consider TCS, Infosys proposals to set up SEZ on Nov 15

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:29 IST
Govt to consider TCS, Infosys proposals to set up SEZ on Nov 15

The government will consider on Friday the proposals of TCS and Infosys to set up special economic zones (SEZ) in IT sector. The proposals will be taken up by the Board of Approval, the highest decision making body for SEZ, in its meeting on November 15. The inter ministerial body is chaired by the Commerce Secretary.

Infosys has proposed to set up two SEZs -- one each in Kancheepuram and Pune -- according to the agenda paper of the board meeting. The total proposed investment for Pune project is Rs 361.53 crore, while it is Rs 336 crore for the Kancheepuram project.

Infosys has sought formal approval for setting up a sector specific SEZ for IT/ITeS at Kancheepuram district in Tamil Nadu over an area of 5.37 hectares. The Pune project is proposed at 10 hectares of land.

According to the agenda paper, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has sought formal approval from the government to set up IT/ITeS zone in Tamil Nadu. "TCS Ltd has proposed to invest Rs 900 crore in this zone and provide employment to about 12,000 persons," it said.

The company has requested to allow for setting up of unit with an initial development centre and start the business operations before the deadline of March 31, 2020. All these three proposals are placed before the board for their consideration, it added.

Further, the Tripura Industrial Development Centre too has sought approval for setting up SEZ for agro-based food processing sector over an area of 16.35 hectares in the state. The estimated investment for the project is Rs 1,550 crore.

SEZs are demanding support, including removal of minimum alternate tax, from the government with a view to boost outbound shipments from these zones. SEZs are major export hubs in the country as the government provides several incentives and single-window clearance system.

Exports from these zones stood at over Rs 7 lakh crore in 2018-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Samar: Rebels kill at least 6 Philippine troops in one of the deadliest ambush

HIGHLIGHTSA communist rebel ambush killed six Philippine soldiers and wounded 20 others in one of the deadliest assaults in the Philippines five-decade-old Maoist insurgency.Troops patrolling on foot on the eastern island of Samar were hit ...

UPDATE 6-Nissan cuts profit forecast after 70% quarterly plunge

Nissan Motor Co reported a 70 drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday and cut its full-year forecast to an 11-year low, hit by a strong yen and falling sales, and highlighting the turmoil at the Japanese automaker after the ouster of Carlos Gho...

Soccer-Sterling-Gomez row should have been handled internally-Ferdinand

England boss Gareth Southgates decision to drop Raheem Sterling for a clash with team mate Joe Gomez will only heap the pressure on the winger and the issue could have been dealt with better, former defender Rio Ferdinand said on Tuesday. S...

Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty mock fall-out reports with funny video

Superstar Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Tuesday gave a cheeky response to the reports of a rift over their much-anticipated cop drama Sooryavanshi. Akshay, 52, shared a video on Instagram, which featured the leading lady of Soo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019