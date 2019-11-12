International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Ukraine anti-graft body questions former central bank deputy governor

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kyiv
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 17:07 IST
UPDATE 1-Ukraine anti-graft body questions former central bank deputy governor
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ukraine's anti-corruption body has questioned former central bank First Deputy Governor Oleksandr Pysaruk regarding the insolvency of VAB bank while he worked at the central bank, Pysaruk's new employer said on Tuesday.

Pysaruk, who was deputy governor of the central bank from 2014 to 2015, is now chairman of Raiffeisen Bank Aval, a unit of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI). RBI said in a statement that Pysaruk, who also previously worked at the International Monetary Fund, "was questioned by officials from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine."

"The reason for the action was in no way related to the performance of his duties as Chairman of the Board of Raiffeisen Bank Aval," the Austrian bank said. RBI Chief Financial Officer Martin Gruell, who heads Raiffeisen Bank Aval's supervisory board, told Reuters that Pysaruk was questioned in relation to the insolvency of VAB Bank when he was deputy governor of the central bank.

RBI said: "We are confident that Mr. Pysaruk will be cleared of any suspicion of wrongdoing and that he has always adhered to the highest professional and ethical standards, both at Raiffeisen Bank Aval and for many years at the IMF and other international institutions." The central bank also issued a statement in support of Pyasruk, saying he was "a professional banker with an impeccable reputation, which has been praised both by the IMF, where he worked for the last three years and in the international and domestic banking community."

Raiffeisen Bank Aval said Pysaruk would not be commenting and declined to provide his personal contact details to Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Asian Youth Boxing: Two Indians enter quarters

Two Indian boxers -- Ankit Narwal 60kg and Aman 91kg -- advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Youth Championships here on Tuesday. While Aman defeated Uzbekistans Makhmudov Mimukhsin 5-0, Ankit prevailed 3-2 over Mongolias Tulga Oyunba...

ESSL slashes EV order by 70% to just 3k on Andhra cancellation

The Central governments electric programme initiative EESL has scaled down its electric car order by a whopping 70 percent to 3,000 units and blamed its largest customer Andhra for the crisis as the present Jaganmohan Reddy government has c...

Saudi court convicts 38 people on terrorism-related charges

A Saudi Arabian court has convicted 38 people of terrorism-related crimes, state-run Al Ekhbariya television reported on Tuesday. The TV channel said they were charged with financing terrorism and with takfir - the Islamist militant practic...

Spain's Socialists and Podemos reach preliminary post-election deal - source

Spains Socialists have reached a preliminary post-election agreement with far-left party Unidas Podemos, a Socialist source said on Tuesday without giving any details. Sundays election left Spains parliament even more fragmented than a prev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019