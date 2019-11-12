International Development News
JSW Steel output falls 13 pc to 12.54 LT in Oct

  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:09 IST
JSW Steel on Tuesday said its crude steel production declined 13 per cent to 12.54 lakh tonne (LT) during October 2019. The company had produced 14.47 LT crude steel in October 2018, it said in a BSE filing.

During the month, the production of flat rolled products fell 3 per cent to 9.77 LT as against 10.11 LT in October 2018, it added. The company registered 25 per cent fall in production of its long rolled products at 2.58 LT as compared to the year-ago month when it stood at 3.46 LT, it said.

"The extended monsoon rains impacted production both at Dolvi and Vijayanagar locations. The company has taken temporary shutdown of one of the blast furnaces at Salem location due to slowdown in demand from auto sector," it added. JSW Steel is a leading integrated steel company in India with an installed steel-making capacity of 18 MTPA.

The company's plant at Vijayanagar in Karnataka is the largest single location steel producing facility in the country with a capacity of 12 MTPA.

