Tyco holds first regional strategic partners meet

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 12(ANI/NewsVoir): Tyco, a global leader in security solutions and a business unit of Johnson Controls, recently concluded its biggest annual partner meet of all time, Converge 2019. Held at Abu Dhabi, it was the first regional strategic meet that was attended by its 200+ business partners from the Middle East, Africa and South Asia regions. The 3-day session was defined by knowledge sharing, networking, sharing of best practices and case studies, and an awards ceremony to reward top performing partners.

Converge '19 was held at the prestigious Yas Hotel Abu Dhabi, the only hotel in the world built on an F1 track. Tyco's senior executives and top experts presented various technological advancements done over the last few years and technologies that Tyco would be introducing in the future. Access Control, Video Surveillance and Intrusion Technology were key talking points, alongside Tyco's industry leading Frictionless Access Control, Radar in surveillance and Drone Detection and Mitigation. Select end users were specially invited to interact with the tech experts. The presentations were complemented by a special technology showcase area called 'Beyond Tech Areas', which displayed and conducted live demonstrations of various futuristic products and technologies. Tyco Converge Awards saw the top partners being rewarded for their tremendous efforts to establish the brand globally.

"It is a privilege to experience the enthusiasm of our business partners for our brand, our portfolio and our vision," said Rajeev Samanta, Regional Sales Director, South Asia. "This strategic conference confirms once again how Tyco and our partners are bringing Security solutions to enterprises that allow them to embrace a scalable, secure and intelligent approach to system management. We look forward to the successful continuation of the way we are serving the market together," he concluded.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)