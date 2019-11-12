International Development News
Development News Edition

Some e-retailers indulged in predatory pricing: Goyal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 20:33 IST
Some e-retailers indulged in predatory pricing: Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said some e-commerce companies are indulging in predatory pricing which is adversely impacting millions of small retailers. "I would like to highlight the adverse impact of predatory pricing indulged by some e-commerce players which adversely impact millions of

small retailers. It is important for e-commerce to follow the letter and spirit of the law," he said at the BRICS trade ministers meeting in Brasilia. The minister said the need of the hour is to develop digital infrastructure, digital skills and institutions particularly in the developing and less developed world.

The global economic outlook is facing grave challenges amidst growing protectionism and rising trade tensions manifested in unilateral measures, Goyal noted. "In this uncertain world, India continues to offer economic opportunities," he said mentioning several steps taken by the union government to attract investments.

The minister said that increasing trends of protectionism in the form of non-tariff barriers (NTBs), both stated and unstated, deny market

access, particularly for developing countries. "The developed world advocates open and free trade with emphasis on removal of tariffs in developing countries, while in reality, they are raising more barriers in the form of NTBs," he said.

These developments are contributing to enhancing economic uncertainties and raising the cost of doing trade in developing and least developed countries, Goyal said. Further, he also called upon the countries to ensure that WTO reform process does not dilute its basic principles like special and differential treatment to developing countries.

Talking about MSMEs, he said this sector is highly vulnerable to the vagaries of economic uncertainties in the form of high fuel costs, trade tensions, high tariffs and non-trade barriers. All these disrupt the integration of MSMEs into global value chains

and impede their market access opportunities, he said. "It is important to preserve the rules-based trading system and adequate low-cost finance to provide sustainability for MSMEs," the minister said.

It is important for the member countries to look at ways and means to increase cooperation amongst BRICS nations across all modes of services with a view to balanced and equitable outcomes, Goyal stressed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

ISFF: Festival honours film based on carbon monoxide deaths

The fifth edition of the International science film festival ISFF which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing, honoured a science film based on carbon monoxide deaths. The film festival was held in Kolkata a...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2115 hours EXPECTED STORIES Reports of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from various centres.Updated story on Hong Kong Open badminton tournament. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-PRACTICE Mix and Match Ko...

Germany condemns Gaza rocket fire

Germany condemned the bombardment of cities in Israel by rockets launched from the Gaza strip on Tuesday, calling for de-escalation and saying there could be no justification for violence against innocent civilians.Israel killed a top comma...

UPDATE 1-Brexit extension set to boost Irish economy - finance minister

The extension of Britains scheduled departure from the European Union means there is likely to be some upside to neighbouring Irelands economic growth forecasts, the Irish finance minister said on Tuesday.Ireland presented its budget for 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019