International Development News
Development News Edition

Sebi ruling in Rel Petroleum matter: SAT to hear RIL's appeal on Wednesday

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 22:17 IST
Sebi ruling in Rel Petroleum matter: SAT to hear RIL's appeal on Wednesday

The Securities Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday is likely to hear an appeal by Reliance Industries Ltd against a Sebi order that had barred the company and 12 of its promoter group entities from dealing in equity derivatives. The watchdog had barred the company and the entities for alleged unfair trade practices related to the securities market.

Through an order on March 24, 2017, Sebi had also directed RIL to disgorge Rs 447 crore along with interest. The total amount of disgorgement, including interest, was around Rs 1,952 crore.

SAT would hear RIL's appeal against the Sebi ban on Wednesday, as per the tribunal's cause list. Noted lawyer Harish Salve would be appearing for RIL.

The case dates back to March 2007, when Mukesh Ambani-led RIL decided to sell 5 per cent stake in Reliance Petroleum, a listed subsidiary which was later merged with RIL in 2009. Sebi ruling was related to alleged fraudulent trading in the F&O space in the securities of Reliance Petroleum.

RIL and the 12 of its promoter group entities from dealing in equity derivatives in the F&O segment of stock exchanges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Southgate tries to draw line under Sterling affair

England manager Gareth Southgate attempted to draw a line under the altercation between Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez saying he took ultimate responsibility for the decision to drop Footballer of the Year Sterling. Yet the England manager, ...

UPDATE 1-As protesters hit Chile's streets, peso sinks to historic low

Chiles peso hit a historic low on Tuesday after the government promises to rewrite the countrys dictatorship-era constitution failed to quell anger on the street. The countrys currency plunged to more than 800 pesos per dollar, down more th...

Plane carrying ousted Bolivian president lands in Mexico City

The plane carrying ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales landed on Tuesday morning in Mexico, where he was granted asylum after being forced to resign amid protests in Bolivia over a disputed election, television footage showed.Mexicos fore...

Maha political churn: Sena says to work with Cong-NCP on govt

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the Congress, the NCP and his party will work out a formula for formation of the government in Maharashtra facing political uncertainty for nearly three weeks now. Attacking the BJP over its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019