International Development News
Development News Edition

Cochin Shipyard Q2 net profit rises 40% to Rs 206.3 crore

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 22:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 22:23 IST
Cochin Shipyard Q2 net profit rises 40% to Rs 206.3 crore

State-owned Cochin Shipyard on Tuesday reported a 40.3 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 206.33 crore for the quarter ended September 2019. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 147.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Its total income on a consolidated basis for the quarter rose 22.8 per cent to Rs 1,050.8 crore, compared with Rs 855.28 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Total expenses were at Rs 789.61 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 623.58 crore in the year-ago period.

Cochin Shipyard is one of the leading shipbuilding and repair companies in India. The board of directors of Cochin Shipyard declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.63 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Gzb: Mayor alleges Rs 50-cr tax evasion by municipal officials, BJP councillor seeks proof

Ghaziabad Mayor Asha Sharma has accused the municipal corporation officials here of colluding with some city establishments in alleged tax evasion of Rs 50 crore, following which BJP Councillor Rajendra Tyagi on Tuesday said she must produc...

Catalan separatists ERC says cannot back a Socialist-Podemos deal at this stage

Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana de CatalunyaERC on Tuesday said that it was not ready, at this stage, to back a coalition government deal reached on Tuesday by the Socialists and the left-wing Unidas Podemos. Right now our pos...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq at record highs ahead of Trump speech

The SP 500 and Nasdaq indexes rose to record highs on Tuesday as trade-sensitive technology stocks gained ahead of a much-awaited speech by President Donald Trump, which was likely to provide some clarity on the U.S.-China tariff talks.Hope...

UPDATE 3-France's EDF says no damage found so far at Cruas nuclear plant after earthquake

Checks carried out by French utility EDF at its Cruas nuclear power plant have revealed no anomalies so far, a company executive said on Tuesday after it extended outages at three of the facilitys reactors until Nov. 15. The state-controlle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019