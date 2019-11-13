International Development News
Development News Edition

Top 108 list of restaurants achieve Cuisine’s coveted traditional ‘hats’

The Awards, now in its 15th year, acknowledge the very best restaurants and chefs nationwide and produce the Cuisine Good Food Guide, which showcases outstanding places to eat and drink across the country.

Top 108 list of restaurants achieve Cuisine’s coveted traditional ‘hats’
“The Cuisine Good Food Guide will provide food lovers with a terrific overview of the talents behind the restaurants that are pushing the envelope in New Zealand.” Image Credit: Pixabay

Cuisine magazine has announced the highly anticipated list of New Zealand restaurants to be included in its annual Cuisine Good Food Guide, with 108 restaurants – a further eight in addition to the traditional 100 - making the list this year for the first time.

Of the top 108 list, restaurants which have achieved Cuisine's coveted traditional 'hats', along with the category winners, will be announced during the Cuisine Good Food Awards (CGFA), at 8 pm on 25th November at cuisine.co.nz.

The Awards, now in its 15th year, acknowledge the very best restaurants and chefs nationwide and produce the Cuisine Good Food Guide, which showcases outstanding places to eat and drink across the country.

"Cuisine's commitment to finding the best dining experiences is stronger than ever, and the increase in restaurants on this year's list reflects the growing high standard and quality of New Zealand restaurants," says Kelli Brett, Cuisine editor, and co-director.

"The Cuisine Good Food Guide will provide food lovers with a terrific overview of the talents behind the restaurants that are pushing the envelope in New Zealand."

Cuisine earlier this year announced a refresh of its traditional Awards; with the top 108 list to be split into hatted restaurants determined based on an evolved judging criterion, accompanied by an additional list of 'ones to watch', restaurants that demonstrate a high standard and are definitely worth a visit.

The magazine traditionally employs a rating system in which restaurants are awarded 1, 2 or 3 'hats'. To be awarded one hat in 2019, a score of 16 – regarded as 'great' – is required. To receive the most prestigious accolade of 3 hats, a restaurant will need to be considered 'extraordinary and approaching perfection', with a score of 19 or 20; previously achieved with a score of 18.

Lead assessor Kerry Tyack says that compiling the 2019 Guide has been as challenging as in previous years, not least because the goalposts have been set higher to ensure exceptional excellence shines above the rest.

"This year we have taken particular note of those restaurants which have recognized and acknowledged that not only should we be informed, but that dining out should be entertaining and fun. To all those who are included in this year's Guide, our congratulations."

"Those who have made the Cuisine Good Food Guide this year have truly found their niche, deliver consistency and tell their story loudly and clearly."

Kelli points out the notable rise in specialized restaurants and the evolution of the dining experience in this year's list.

"The emergence of more specialty restaurants dedicated to telling a particular story of history and culture through their food has been wonderful to watch this year. New Zealand still does informal dining extremely well and fine dining has become a little looser and more relaxed, while still delivering a seamless experience."

"New Zealand can provide a special and emotional experience through its food and although dining in New Zealand is hard to define, the constant is an ability to present excellence across a diverse menu."

It was also revealed that Cuisine will this year recognize the highest-achieving restaurants in 13 categories, including the highly coveted Restaurant of the Year and Chef of the Year awards, to be announced via a new digital Awards format. Traditionally celebrated at an evening event, the Awards will this year take place via online streaming hosted by Kelli and Kerry.

"We're very excited to be able to share the Awards with Kiwi food enthusiasts and allow them to celebrate alongside our winning chefs and restaurants," says Kelli. "We'd love for hospitality industry members and food lovers throughout the country to gather to watch the Awards and celebrate with us."

Cuisine selects over 40 experts located around the country, led by Kerry Tyack, to determine the top list via anonymous judging throughout the year.

The Cuisine Good Food Awards is the only nationwide restaurant awards programme of its kind. Now independently owned, the annual awards are viewed globally as the authority on the dining scene in New Zealand.

The awards are supported by a group of premium companies that are committed to investing in and recognising the hard work and achievements of New Zealand hospitality professionals.

This year's partners are Cardrona Distillery, Epicure Trading, Estrella Damm, Kenwood, Ōra King, Pamu, Pead PR and San Pellegrino, whom Cuisine would like to thank and acknowledge for their continued support.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 6-Conservative Supreme Court justices lean toward Trump on ending immigrant program

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Police raise security around Hong Kong after night clashes

Police have increased security around Hong Kong and its university campuses as they brace for more violence after sharp clashes overnight with anti-government protesters. Many subway and rail stations were closed Wednesday after the protest...

Coyotes win in shootout, end Blues’ streak

Conor Garland scored the game-tying goal and the shootout winner to lift the visiting Arizona Coyotes past the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night. Clayton Keller also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 33 saves for the Coyotes, who stacked thi...

Giants hire Kapler to be next manager

Coming off their third straight losing season, the San Francisco Giants are once again turning to a former Los Angeles Dodger to fill a huge vacancy. The team announced Tuesday night it has hired Gabe Kapler to be its next manager, replacin...

Has always been great to have duels with Sergio Ramos: Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munichs striker Robert Lewandowski has said that it has always been great to have duels with Real Madrids defender Sergio Ramos. Over the years, Lewandowski has been seen battling it out with defenders like Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019