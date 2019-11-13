Derana TV Selects LiveU Technology for its Entire Newsgathering Operations

Multiple LU600 HEVC units will be used to cover the country's upcoming presidential election

HACKENSACK, N.J., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Derana TV, Sri Lanka's premium entertainment channel, has deployed LiveU technology throughout its news operations – Ada Derana – for ongoing newsgathering, in Sri Lanka and abroad. Ada Derana, considered to be the country's most unbiased and comprehensive news property, will use multiple LiveU units to cover the presidential election, scheduled for 16th November 2019.

Madhawa Madawala, Executive Director and COO, at Derana TV, said, "Choosing LiveU has been an extremely smart and strategic decision – equipping us with a technology that can travel places with us. We have a news team of 100 people geared to deliver the most accurate and timely information and LiveU's contribution to this has been massive. We, as a media channel, constantly look for technologies which make our workflows and life, in general, easier. LiveU has surpassed our expectations and helped us reduce production costs."

"Derana TV is one of our key customers in Sri Lanka and we share a strong relationship with them. Derana has always trusted LiveU for their newsgathering technology, which makes us very proud. We are committed to provide excellent support to our customers in Sri Lanka in association with our local partners and will continue to keep our promise of delivering unfailing technology", said Ranjit Bhatti, Director of South Asia, LiveU.

Puritha Wijewickrama, General Manager IT, at Derana TV, added, "Our channel – or any media channel for that matter – is ever-growing because, fortunately or unfortunately, we never run out of news. In such a scenario, it's imperative that we're equipped with the best to stay ahead in the industry. The support provided by LiveU has always been great and we can also rely on its robust technology, which has never failed us. We plan to use their LU600 HEVC units widely during the upcoming election to provide a compelling experience for our audience."

About Ada Derana

Today, Ada Derana is characterised by its availability across delivery channels such as Television, Radio, Web, SMS alerts, IVR, Video Alerts, and social media such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

In most of these forms, Ada Derana is available on a multilingual platform providing greater accessibility to consumers both in Sri Lanka and across the world. The style of the news property has been customized to suit each of the delivery media, taking note of the nature of consumption.

About LiveU

LiveU is driving the live video revolution, providing live video streaming for TV, mobile, online and social media. Let your audience become part of your story with high-quality and flawless live video, transmitted from anywhere in the world, using our patented bonding and video transport technology. LiveU creates a consistent bandwidth and a reliable connection so you can acquire, manage and distribute high quality remote live broadcasts over IP. Our broad portfolio of products sets the industry standard for live video production. From backpacks to smartphones, and satellite/cellular hybrid to external antenna solutions, LiveU offers a complete range of devices for live video coverage anytime, anywhere. In addition, LiveU offers extensive cloud-based management and video distribution solutions. With over 3,000 customers in 130+ countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, online media, news agencies and social media. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026809/Derana_PR___Image.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/267684/liveu_logo.jpg

