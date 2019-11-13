International Development News
CreativeSprout's Assimilate to Organize India's First Health Marketing Summit in New Delhi

CreativeSprout's Assimilate to Organize India's First Health Marketing Summit in New Delhi

CreativeSprout's Assimilate is organizing the first-of-its-kind national-level Health Marketing Summit in association with Medvarsity. This summit is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on Nov. 22, 2019. Experts from healthcare, marketing, and communication will gather at Taurus Sarovar Portico Hotel near IGI Airport for a day to share insight on evolving marketing challenges of the healthcare industry and how they could be tackled effectively. 

Marketing has evolved over time and has become the most important function with a vital role in every sector. When it comes to healthcare organisations, patient-centricity has become the key focus with respect to its offerings and solutions. It is crucial to build patient engagement which goes beyond physical solutions and well-being, and also focuses on the emotional aspect of it. In this digital world, search engines are quickly becoming 'first opinion' source and are enabling primary research when it comes to checking performance or seeking reviews of healthcare organizations, hospitals, clinics or small nursing homes; or even an individual. This carefully curated marketing summit will help small, medium, and large healthcare organizations to chart the future course of action when it comes to strengthening their presence and brand. 

The Health Marketing Summit is a conference designed to address each of the aspects of building a strong brand when it comes to all types of healthcare enterprises. Participants will learn about the most advanced tools and tricks of marketing, such as social media marketing, search engine optimization, geofencing, reputation management, etc. Challenges like patient acquisition, how to develop communication keeping in mind regulatory compliances, patient engagement beyond prescription will be discussed at this event. The conference will also be beneficial for senior doctors who'd like to strengthen their services and individuals looking to build a startup in the healthcare industry.

Gerald Jaideep, Founder of CreativeSprout Media Pvt. Ltd. & CEO Medvarsity Online Ltd. expresses his views by saying, "Context matters when it comes to effective communication. The healthcare industry needs to be in sync with the fast-evolving digital tech space and be agile in communicating effectively with its customers. Right message at the right time and place is key to driving effective engagement. At HealthMS, we will explore all these aspects with industry experts."

Leaders from industry giants like Apollo Group, Ogilvy Healthcare & PR, 1mg, Medanta Heart City, Adfactors, Medulla Communications; as well as founders of some of the most innovative healthcare platforms like Plexus MD, Weljii, Avanzar Health will share their unique insights and learning at HealthMS. 

About CreativeSprout

CreativeSprout is a leading Digital Out-of-Home (OOH) company with pioneering presence across the healthcare industry. Our digital communication play-outs are placed in contextual zones across 61 hospitals. Our presence across 25 cities with over 700 screens makes us the leader in the healthcare space. We offer a content-rich platform for managing, updating, and displaying dynamic content on video walls, screens, standees, and interactive kiosks in hospitals, clinics, and spas. 

About Medvarsity Online Ltd.

Medvarsity Online Ltd. is India's first and largest online healthcare training company. Our custom training solutions with a blend of the best of traditional e-learning, live virtual classes, clinical bedside learning, and mobile learning has successfully trained and certified 45,000 medical professionals so far. In partnership with leading universities globally, we provide the best courses and faculty to our students to equip them with the most advanced skills. With over 7,000 active learners on our platform and course accreditation by leading global partners, Medvarsity is a leader in the medical certification training in the region. We are present across 10 locations in India to serve students from across India, Middle East, Africa, and South-East Asia. Medvarsity has been rewarded with 'excellence in training and development' in online education in the year 2018.

For further details, please contact:

Media Contact:
N Sri Kalyani
srikalyani_n@medvarsity.com
+91-8095437541
Public Relations Specialist
Medvarsity Online Ltd.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1028437/CreativeSprout_Logo.jpg

