Russia to cut share of U.S. dollar in National Wealth Fund

Russia will reduce the share of the U.S. dollar in its National Wealth Fund and is considering investing in other foreign currencies including the Chinese yuan, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev said on Wednesday.

The Finance Ministry plans to change the foreign exchange structure of the National Wealth Fund in 2020, the RIA news agency cited Kolychev as saying.

