International Development News
Development News Edition

Vedanta SEZ in Odisha seeks permission to locally procure petroleum coke

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 14:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 14:29 IST
Vedanta SEZ in Odisha seeks permission to locally procure petroleum coke

Vedanta special economic zone (SEZ) in Odisha has sought governemnt permission to locally procure calcined petroleum coke for its unit to manufacture aluminium ingots and wire rod. The request of the company will be considered by the board of approval, the highest decision-making body on SEZs, in its meeting on November 15 here.

The inter-ministerial board is chaired by the commerce secretary. The company has to seek this approval as procuring any material from outside SEZs is treated as imports. SEZs are treated as foreign entities in terms of customs rules.

Import of petroleum coke used for fuel purpose is prohibited. "The unit has requested for permission for local procurement of calcined petroleum coke for their authorised operations. But as per a notification...issued by the commerce ministry, petroleum coke is a prohibited item," according to the agenda paper of the board.

However, it said that the state pollution control board of Odisha has allowed the SEZ unit to buy this coke from indigenous source. The unit requires this coke as one of the raw materials for their authorised operations to manufacture of aluminium ingots, wire rod and billet, it said.

Vedanta, an SEZ unit in Vedanta SEZ was granted letter of approval in April 2009 for manufacture of these products. The unit had commenced production in December 2015. According to SEZ rules, supply of restricted items to units in a SEZ from outside these zones can be allowed for setting up infrastructure facility and as a raw material for undertaking manufacturing operation, subject to approval of the board.

Development Commission of Falta SEZ has recommended the request of Vedanta, SEZ for local procurement of this coke. "The request is placed before the board for consideration," it said.

SEZs are major export hubs in the country as the government provides several incentives and single-window clearance system. Exports from these zones stood at over Rs 7 lakh crore in 2018-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Alibaba poised to launch record-breaking $13.4 bln Hong Kong share sale - sources

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group is poised to launch a Hong Kong share sale expected to raise up to 13.4 billion as soon as Thursday, according to two sources with knowledge of the discussions. The deal - which would be the worlds big...

UPDATE 2-Venice devastated by second highest tide in history

Venices mayor called the city a disaster zone on Wednesday after the second highest tide ever recorded swept through it overnight, flooding its historic basilica and leaving many squares and alleyways deep under water. A local man from Pell...

Sikhs 3rd most targeted religious group in US after Jews, Muslims: FBI report

Around 60 incidents of hate crimes against Sikhs were reported to the FBI in 2018, making the community the third most commonly targeted religious group after Jews and Muslims in the US, according to an annual report released by the bureau....

Rupee slips below 72-mark against USD

The Indian rupee dropped below the 72-level against the US dollar in intra-day trade on Wednesday amid growing concerns over countrys poor economic indicators. The Indian currency was trading 57 paise lower at 72.04 against the US dollar at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019