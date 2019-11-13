International Development News
Development News Edition

Sterling steady as hopes of Tory election win overshadows weak data

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 15:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 14:51 IST
Sterling steady as hopes of Tory election win overshadows weak data
Image Credit: Pixabay

The pound was slightly weaker against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday and stable against the euro, as weak economic data, which should hurt sterling, is more than offset by supportive political developments in Britain.

Average weekly earnings rose at a weaker pace in the three months to September in the UK, but the pound continues to derive support from Monday's news that the Brexit Party will not contest the seats the Conservative Party won in 2017 at the general election next month. The move increased the chance that Boris Johnson will stay as prime minister and implement his deal to take Britain out of the European Union.

Optimism was further fuelled by a YouGov poll released on Tuesday showing Johnson's Tories had a 14-point lead over the opposition Labour Party. "The pound is likely to remain well supported as long as the political news-flow pointing to a Tory majority continues," said Derek Halpenny, head of research at MUFG, but added that "the upside is limited."

"There is a price to pay for these gains – a promised short transition period that will weigh on sentiment and with the economy set to weaken further as household spending weakens, pound gains will be contained." Sterling was last down marginally at $1.2834. Against the euro, the pound was flat at 85.72 pence.

Traders will be watching UK inflation data released at 0930 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters expect the consumer price index to fall to 1.6% in October year-on-year from 1.7% in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

DRDO-Academia Interaction held to use academic expertise in defense sector

Defense Research and Development Organisation DRDO organised a workshop titled DRDO-Academia Interaction for Achieving Leadership in Future Technologies here today. The workshop was aimed to leverage the academic expertise available in the ...

Punjab: Five officials face dismissal in Rs 2.59 cr MGNREGA embezzlement case

Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Wednesday ordered immediate dismissal of five officials for their involvement in Rs 2.59 crore MGNREGA embezzlement case besides directing to file the police cas...

Frustration, safety fears at finance firms as protests paralyse Hong Kong

Finance firms in Hong Kong urged staff on Wednesday to seek safety or work from home as anti-government protests paralysed the citys business district for a third day in one of the biggest disruptions faced by the Asian finance hub.While fl...

Israeli strikes kill 2 Gaza militants; death toll now at 12

Israeli airstrikes killed two Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza on Wednesday as rocket fire toward Israel resumed after a brief overnight lull, raising the death toll in Gaza to 12 Palestinians in the heaviest round of fighting in months. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019