International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-European shares fall on Hong Kong unrest, Trump's disappointing trade comments

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 15:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 15:10 IST
UPDATE 1-European shares fall on Hong Kong unrest, Trump's disappointing trade comments
Image Credit: PxHere

European shares retreated from four-year highs on Wednesday, as a highly anticipated speech by U.S. President Donald Trump gave scant clues on the progress of a trade deal with China, and as anti-government protests in Hong Kong raged on, denting sentiment. Banks with significant exposure to Hong Kong such as HSBC and Standard Chartered lost 2% and 1.5%. Downbeat earnings from Dutch bank ABN Amro also hurt the banking sector, which fell 2.2%.

Parts of the Asian financial hub were paralyzed as the months-long unrest continued. Protesters hurled bricks onto roads lined with some of the world's most expensive real estate and luxury flagship stores. On the trade front, Trump on Tuesday reiterated that the United States is close to signing a 'phase one' trade deal with China, but would only accept a deal that is good for his country, offering no new details on negotiations at a speech made to the Economic Club of New York.

That hit trade-sensitive exporting sectors with mining stocks slipping 1.6%, while the lack of details on possible U.S. tariffs on European carmakers weighed on auto stocks, which fell 1.8%. "Equity markets have priced in quite a lot of optimism that (a trade deal) is likely to happen. So, there is a little bit of disappointment that there wasn't a concrete proposal," said Ian Heslop, head of global equities at Merian Global Investors.

Germany's auto-heavy benchmark index looked to post its biggest daily drop in a month. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.7% retreating from four-year highs hit on Tuesday. A clear move into defensive stocks such as consumer stocks, healthcare, and utility shares, underlined muted risk appetite.

Spanish stocks led losses among regional peers, down 1.4%, extending a slide after Socialists and far-left Unidas Podemos formed a new coalition on Tuesday. The unexpectedly fast preliminary agreement was formed between two parties that recently refused to work together. "I think its probably a concern that needs to seen to be played out in terms of what economic policy of the new government is likely to be," Merian's Heslop said.

On the corporate earnings front, shares in Deutsche Wohnen rose 2.3% after the German real estate company reiterated its forecast and said it would buy back shares for 750 million euros, while Tullow Oil slumped almost 21% on cutting its 2019 oil production and free cash flow forecast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Israeli strikes kill 2 Gaza militants; death toll now at 12

Israeli airstrikes killed two Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza on Wednesday as rocket fire toward Israel resumed after a brief overnight lull, raising the death toll in Gaza to 12 Palestinians in the heaviest round of fighting in months. The...

NUSI renames Seamen Unity Day as 'Seafarers Unity Day'

Shipping body National Union of Seafarers of India NUSI on Wednesday renamed Seamens Unity Day as Seafarers Unity Day to maintain gender sensitivity. November 6 was celebrated every year as Seamens Unity Day.Indias oldest shipping trade uni...

'People' names John Legend as Sexiest Man Alive 2019

Singer-songwriter John Legend has been named Peoples Sexiest Man Alive 2019. A man so talented, he became one of only 15 stars to achieve Emmy Grammy Oscar Tony EGOT status last year, and he is making history yet again.The 40-year-olds debu...

Saudi backpedals on video labelling feminism 'extremism'

Riyadh, Nov 13 AFP Saudi authorities have distanced themselves from an official video that sparked controversy after it branded feminism, homosexuality and atheism as extremist ideas. Saudi Arabias state security agency posted the animated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019