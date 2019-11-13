International Development News
Javadekar takes charge as Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

Javadekar takes charge as Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday took charge as the Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, two days after Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant resigned from the Union Cabinet. Javadekar also holds information & broadcasting, and environment, forest, and climate change portfolios.

Speaking to reporters here, Javadekar said he hoped the additional charge was for a temporary period and there will be a regular arrangement in place thereafter. "I have assumed charge of heavy industries and the related ministries. I hope it's for a temporary period because there will be a regular arrangement thereafter. But, as I was asked I have assumed the charge and will start functioning right from today (Wednesday)," Javadekar told reporters.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Sawant accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of reneging on its promise to the Shiv Sena for equal division of seats and power and forcing the Uddhav Thackeray-led party to snap ties. He alleged that the BJP was resorting to "lies" by denying the agreement reached between the leaders of the two allies before the assembly elections.

Sawant also said there is no trust left between the parties and it would not be proper to continue as a minister now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

