International Development News
Development News Edition

Adani Power net profit nosedives to Rs 3.88 cr in Sept quarter

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 16:54 IST
Adani Power net profit nosedives to Rs 3.88 cr in Sept quarter
Image Credit: Pixabay

Adani Power Ltd (APL) on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit nosedived to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended September 30, mainly due to a fall in revenue from operations. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 386.89 crore during the corresponding period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sequentially, the firm had reported a consolidated loss of Rs 263.39 crore during the June 2019 quarter.

The country's largest private-sector thermal power producer's total revenue from operations in the September 2019 quarter fell to Rs 5,915.69 crore, compared with Rs 7,104.22 crore a year ago. ADL's total expenses during the quarter were Rs 6,658.44 crore, compared with Rs 6,955.35 in the year-ago period.

In a separate statement, the company said APL has completed the acquisition of Korba West Power Co. Ltd and renamed it as Raigarh Energy Generation Ltd (REGL), which owns and operates a 600-megawatt (MW) thermal power plant at the Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh. It has also completed the acquisition of GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Ltd and renamed it as Raipur Energen Ltd (REL), which owns and operates a 1,370 MW supercritical thermal power plant at the Raipur district of Chhattisgarh. "With the completion of these acquisitions, APL has consolidated its position as India's largest private-sector independent power producer, with operating thermal power capacities of 12,410 MW and solar power generation capacity of 40 MW.

"In addition to this, APL's wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Power (Jharkhand) Ltd is constructing a 1,600-MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant at Godda district of Jharkhand," it added. APL and its subsidiaries (excluding recent acquisitions of REL and REGL) during the second quarter of 2019-20 achieved an average plant load factor (PLF) of 63 percent and sales volume of 13.6 billion units (BU), compared with a PLF of 65 percent and sales volume of 14.6 BU recorded a year ago.

This lower performance was primarily a result of lower grid demand and higher renewable energy generation, the company said. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said, "Adani Power is forging ahead in its quest to establish itself as a key supplier of reliable and affordable electricity in India. The private sector has played an important role in strengthening India's economic fundamentals and helping improve the prosperity of the masses."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

1,005 cases of sexual atrocities against minors in Odisha till June: Congress

A total of 1,005 minor girls have faced sexual harassment in just six months and the state government has not been able to punish the culprits, said Leader of Congress legislative party in Odisha assembly Narasingha Mishra on Wednesday. The...

After massive protests, JNU announces roll-back of hostel fee hike

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Executive Committee has announced a roll-back on the hike of hostel fees and other stipulations after massive protests by the students of the varsity that escalated over the past few days. The universitys...

UPDATE 2-Growth in global oil demand to slow from 2025 - IEA

Growth in global oil demand is expected to slow from 2025 as fuel efficiency improves and the use of electric vehicles increases, but consumption is unlikely to peak in the next two decades, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday...

Vakrangee Q2FY2019-20 Financial Results

- Total Income stood at INR 172.75 Crore, QoQ growth of 17.28 - PAT stood at INR 10.87 Crore, QoQ growth of 39.10 - 21,000 Total No. of NextGen Outlets - 8,500 Operational 12,500 under On-Boarding process MUMBAI, India, Nov. 13, 2019 PRNe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019