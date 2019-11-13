International Development News
Development News Edition

Medplus plans IPO to raise Rs 700 Cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 16:54 IST
Medplus plans IPO to raise Rs 700 Cr

Pharmacy retail chain Medplus is planning an initial public offering (IPO) aimed at raising about 700 crores, promoter of the company said here on Wednesday. The city-based retail chain currently operates 1,700 outlets across seven states and hopes to take the number to 3,100 by 2023 pan india barring Jammu and Kashmir, Northeast and parts of UP, Promoter of MedPlus Health Services Pvt Ltd Madhukar Gangadi said.

"We want to start the work (preparation of Draft Red Herring Prospectus-DRHP). will start from December. We are planning to raise about Rs 700 crore. This is for our growth plans. I also want to offload some stake to take care of the promoter level debt. But the amount is mainly for growth," he said.

The promoters hold 77 per cent and Wipro Chairman Azim Premji's Premji Invest holds 13 per cent while the rest is held by others. He further said they would review the idea of IPO only if anybody offers to pick the stake.

Replying to a query, he said the company expects Rs 2800 crore topline by the end of the current fiscal with Rs 85 crore EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margins. Meanwhile, Medplus said it entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Canada-based Jamieson Wellness Inc for selling the latter's natural health products through the former's retail outlets.

Madhukar said the products would initially be sold across the existing outlets and eventually tie up with other retailers also. Jamieson Wellness manufactures a range of vitamins, minerals and other natural health supplements and its heritage Jamieson brand is available in over 40 countries.

A range of Jamiesons products such as daily multivitamins, B complex, Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Calcium, Cod liver oil, Folic acid, Iron, Digestive enzymes etc. are now available inMedplus pharmacies and online at www.medplusmart.com..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UKCloud announces new Cyber protection service CloudSOC

UKCloud, the multi-cloud experts dedicated to making transformation happen across UK public sector, has today announced its latest offering CloudSOC. This is a brand-new service from UKCloud providing an end-to-end cyber protection capabil...

LCA Tejas' naval variant makes successful night-time arrested landing at SBTF Goa

A night-time arrested landing of light combat aircraft LCA Navy was successfully carried out at Shore Based Test Facility SBTF Goa, Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO said on Wednesday. The arrested landing of the naval vari...

Soccer-Court finds Etuhu guilty of attempted match-fixing in Sweden

An appeals court has found former Premier League player Dickson Etuhu guilty of attempting to fix a match in Swedens top division, overturning the verdict of a lower court.The case centered on allegations that the 37-year-old Etuhu, who has...

Far-right German lawmaker ousted as committee head over anti-Semitism

German lawmakers on Wednesday ousted a member of the far-right opposition Alternative for Germany AfD as head of a parliamentary committee after he made comments widely condemned as anti-Semitic.The unprecedented move highlights growing con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019