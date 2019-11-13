International Development News
Development News Edition

Real estate developers facing huge cash crunch, situation likely to improve soon: JLL chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:08 IST
Real estate developers facing huge cash crunch, situation likely to improve soon: JLL chief

Real estate developers are currently facing a huge cash crunch, but the situation is likely to improve with the government announcing a Rs 25,000-crore fund to complete stalled housing projects, JLL India CEO and Country Head Ramesh Nair said on Wednesday. The government should ensure that this fund is disbursed to the identified stalled housing projects quickly and in a transparent manner, he added.

"There is absolutely no liquidity in the real estate market. Developers are not getting funds from the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs)," Nair said, while speaking on the sidelines of a hackathon event to select three proptech (property tech) startups. He said the NBFCs, which have been the major source of funding for real estate developers from last many years are facing liquidity crunch post IL&FS default.

However, Nair said the situation is likely to improve with setting up of this alternate investment fund (AIF) with a corpus of Rs 25,000 crore. "This Rs 25,000 crore fund will ease the liquidity situation. But one has to see how fast and how transparent it can be done," he added.

Recently, the central government approved a Rs 25,000 crore fund to help complete over 1,500 stalled housing projects including ones that have been declared NPAs or admitted for insolvency proceedings. The move is likely to help 4.58 lakh housing units across the country. Only RERA-registered projects with positive net-worth will be provided funds.

On hackathon, he said JLL India has partnered with Invest India to launch an accelerator programme for supporting those startups which are working on developing technology solutions for the real estate sector. "We got 2,000 registrations from startups, of which we selected around 700 startups in the first stage and then 60 startups," he said.

Nair said three startups will be selected finally by jury members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Court finds Etuhu guilty of attempted match-fixing in Sweden

An appeals court has found former Premier League player Dickson Etuhu guilty of attempting to fix a match in Swedens top division, overturning the verdict of a lower court.The case centered on allegations that the 37-year-old Etuhu, who has...

Far-right German lawmaker ousted as committee head over anti-Semitism

German lawmakers on Wednesday ousted a member of the far-right opposition Alternative for Germany AfD as head of a parliamentary committee after he made comments widely condemned as anti-Semitic.The unprecedented move highlights growing con...

Marketing analytics firms Marketscience Consulting and Truesight Consulting merge to deliver more unified and advanced client solutions

&#160;Independent marketing analytics firms Marketscience Consulting and Truesight Consulting announce today their official merger into single entity Marketscience. For over a year, the two firms have been in an exclusive partnership that e...

Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Brazilian Grand Prix

Statistics for Sundays Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at Sao Paulos Interlagos circuit, round 20 of the 21-race season Lap distance 4.309km. Total distance 305.909km 71 laps2018 pole Lewis Hamilton Britain Mercedes one minute 07.281 secon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019