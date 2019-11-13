International Development News
Development News Edition

European steel leaders seek scrutiny of Chinese British Steel bid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 18:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 18:02 IST
European steel leaders seek scrutiny of Chinese British Steel bid
Image Credit: Twitter (@BritishSteelUK)

European steel lobby Eurofer plans to raise concerns over Chinese group Jingye's proposed purchase of British Steel with the European Commission, saying the deal may flout rules on fair competition. Jingye said on Monday it had reached a provisional agreement to buy British Steel and promised to invest 1.2 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) over the next decade and save thousands of jobs.

The deal has not been finalized and would require regulatory approval. Eurofer said the planned purchase was a fresh instance of China exporting excess steel capacity to the edge of the European Union. The Commission and the British government had no immediate comment. "We need to be sure there is no state aid contribution by the UK government which could be considered as not in line with EU state aid rules," Axel Eggert, director general of Eurofer, told Reuters.

Eggert said China was the main contributor to a surplus of steel on the global market. The issue is weighing on the sector and added to the difficulty of agreeing on a sale for British Steel.

Global overcapacity is 450 million tonnes, three times the size of the European market and China accounts for two-thirds or more of the excess, Eurofer says. The industry body has led a push for tougher EU safeguards to protect the European industry from a flood of imports.

In Britain, the offer to buy British Steel takes place at a pivotal time. Britain has said it will leave the European Union but has failed to get agreement on when and how. The government has called a general election in December, in which a lack of opportunities in northern England, where British Steel has its main operations, is a decisive issue for voters.

Similarly, China's Hebei Iron & Steel Group (000709.SZ) in 2016 signed a deal to buy a loss-making Serbian steel plant, days before an election. Serbia is not a member of the EU, but is a candidate country, meaning it has to begin respecting EU rules.

Eggert said the Commission should have taken a closer look at the Serbian deal. Since British Steel went into compulsory liquidation in May, the British government has been responsible for a wage bill of around 250 million pounds ($320 million) a year, sources close to the company have said.

The government also lent British Steel around 120 million pounds to enable the steelmaker to comply with the EU Emissions Trading System. ($1 = 0.7815 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Water & Sanitation Depart commended for financial recovery plan

The Department of Water and Sanitation has been commended for its financial recovery plan, which has resulted in a reduction in accruals and payments.Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water, and Sanitation, Machwe...

BJP open to fielding all 17 disqualified MLAs for upcoming Karnataka by-polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is open to the prospect of fielding all 17 disqualified Karnataka MLAs for the upcoming by-polls in the state as the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed them to contest elections. According to party sources, th...

Disqualified MLAs will join BJP on Thursday: K'taka CM, deputy

Hours after the Supreme Court on Wednesday paved the way for the disqualified Congress-JDS legislators in Karnataka to contest the December 5 assembly bypolls, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathnarayan C N said...

''Rang De Basanti' helping students learn Hindi in Ukraine'

Rang De Basantis portrayal of rebellious Indian youth combined with its history-driven plot makes the 2006 film an apt education tool for students learning Hindi in Ukraine, said Ukrainian professor of Hindi Yuri Botvinkin. Over the year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019