HIMFED seeks Rs 1.5 cr compensation from state govt for difference in apple prices

HIMFED has sought a compensation of over Rs 1.5 crore from the state government for difference between the assumed and actual sale price of C-grade apples procured by it, the federation's chairman Ganesh Dutt said. HIMFED had procured nearly 28,000 metric tonnes of C-grade apple under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) this season.

The state government had assumed sale price of C-grade apple at Rs 3.50 per kg, but HIMFED got an average sale price of Rs 2.95 per kg for 27,968 metric tonnes sold through auction at its Parwanoo centre, Dutt said. The difference of 55 paise per kg between the assumed and actual sale price of apples should be compensated to the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing and Consumer's Federation (HIMFED) by the state government and this amount is more than Rs 1.5 crore, he added.

Dutt said he would personally take up the matter with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Horticulture Minister Mahender Singh for compensating HIMFED with over Rs 1.5 crore. HIMFED, the apex cooperative marketing federation of Himachal, procured a record 27,968 metric tonnes C-grade apple at its 117 centres at the price of Rs 8 per kg under MIS from July 20 to October 31, he added.

A total of 279 procurement centres were opened in the state for purchasing C-grade apple at MIS price of Rs 8 per kg. 162 collection centres were set up and operated by the Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation and 117 by HIMFED.

