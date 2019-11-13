Bata India Q2 net up 30 pc to Rs 71.30 cr

Footwear major Bata India on Wednesday reported a 29.96 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 71.30 crore for the September quarter. It had posted a net profit of Rs 54.86 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Bata India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose 7.26 per cent to Rs 721.96 crore as against Rs 673.07 crore in the year-ago quarter. "While the market slowed down this year, Bata India continues to sustain its leadership in the retail sector with 7.3 per cent increase in the turnover and 28.2 per cent in profit over the previous quarter. Our momentum is driven on the back of continuous investment done over the past few years in areas of product-innovation, store renovation, customer experience and marketing," Bata India CEO Sandeep Kataria said.

Bata's total expenses stood at Rs 642.26 crore during the period as against Rs 602.88 crore, up 6.53 per cent. Shares of Bata India on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,683.85 on the BSE, down 1.19 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)