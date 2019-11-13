Essar Shipping Q2 net loss at Rs 26 cr

Essar Shipping on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 26.26 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 87.59 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Essar Shipping said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Its total income from operations for the quarter rose to Rs 436.90, as against Rs 330.59 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's total expenses increased to Rs 462.86 crore during the period under review as against Rs 417.75 crore.

The consolidated result includes result of the company, four overseas subsidiaries, two stepdown subsidiaries and associate companies.

