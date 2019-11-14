International Development News
Development News Edition

India world's most open, investment friendly economy, PM Modi at BRICS Business Forum

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 03:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 03:45 IST
India world's most open, investment friendly economy, PM Modi at BRICS Business Forum
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

India is the world's most "open and investment friendly" economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Thursday as he wooed the BRICS business leaders and urged them to invest in the country's infrastructure development. Addressing the closing ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum, prime minister Modi said the grouping of five countries had led to economic development despite the global economic slowdown.

Terming India a land of limitless opportunities, the prime minister urged the business leaders of the BRICS nations to invest in India, particularly in its infrastructure development. "India is the world's most open and investment friendly economy due to political stability, predictable policy and business friendly reforms," Modi said.

"BRICS countries account for 50 per cent of the world's economic growth. Despite the recession in the world, BRICS countries accelerated economic development, brought millions out of poverty and achieved new breakthroughs in technology and innovation," he said. The prime minister also thanked President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro for his government's decision to give Indians visa-free entry in the latin American country.

He said the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) should also deliberate on mutual social security agreement. "I would also like to suggest that by the next BRICS Summit, at least five such areas should be identified in which joint ventures can be formed between us on the basis of complementarities," he said.

"Important initiatives like innovation BRICS Network, and BRICS Institution for Future Network will be considered during the summit tomorrow. I request the private sector to join these efforts focused on human resources," Modi said in his brief address. Prime minister Modi is in Brazil for the 11th BRICS Summit which will focus on building mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation and strengthen India's ties with the world's five major economies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Will Vodafone shut down in India? CEO says situation 'critical'

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Nadal roars back from brink to beat Medvedev

Rafael Nadal produced an incredible fightback to beat Russian Daniil Medvedev and keep his ATP Finals hopes alive on Wednesday, saving a match point at 1-5 down in the decider before winning 6-73 6-3 7-64. The world number one will now like...

U.S. should resolve issues involving Turkey's purchase of Russian missiles -White House

The United States needs to resolve issues involving Turkeys purchase of Russian S-400 air defense system to achieve progress on other fronts, the White House said on Wednesday during a visit by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.In order to a...

India world's most open, investment friendly economy, PM Modi at BRICS Business Forum

India is the worlds most open and investment friendly economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Thursday as he wooed the BRICS business leaders and urged them to invest in the countrys infrastructure development. Addressing the clo...

U.S. Senate to hold Nov. 20 hearing on testing, deployment of self-driving cars

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee will hold a Nov. 20 hearing on the testing and deployment of self-driving vehicles that will include top U.S. safety officials as Congress has struggled to pass legislation on autonomous vehicles.The heari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019