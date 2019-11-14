International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks in cautious ranges ahead of China data, trade talk hopes fade

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 06:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 06:02 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks in cautious ranges ahead of China data, trade talk hopes fade
Image Credit: Storyblocks

Asian stocks clung to tight ranges on Thursday as investors awaited key Chinese data for clues on how much the 16-month trade war between Beijing and Washington has hit growth in the world's second-largest economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.01%. Australian shares were up 0.12%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index fell 0.02%. Dashing previously upbeat expectations about a resolution to the Sino-U.S. trade war was a Wall Street Journal report that said negotiations had hit a snag over farm purchases. Worries about violent anti-government protests in Hong Kong also soured investor sentiment.

In the cautious climate, the yen and the Swiss franc, two currencies considered safe-havens, held onto gains against the dollar. Investors are trying to determine whether the stimulus measures the Chinese government has taken so far are helping prevent further economic slowdown. However, complete confidence in the global outlook is unlikely to return until there is a lasting solution to the U.S.-China trade war.

"The markets have been pushing to new highs, but it's been a bit of a bumpy ride," said William O'Loughlin, portfolio manager at Rivkin Asset Management in Sydney. "The markets have realised that the news on trade is going to swing back and forth. I wouldn't be surprised if there is more weakness in China's economy. I would want to see several months of improvement before I saw we've reached the bottom."

U.S. stock futures fell 0.04% in Asia on Thursday after the S&P 500 eked out a 0.07% gain on Wednesday and closed at a record high, helped by a surge in Walt Disney Co shares. U.S. stocks have climbed to record levels recently, fuelled by interest rate cuts, positive earnings, and signs the economy is bottoming out, but doubts about progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations remain a huge risk to financial markets and global growth.

Washington and Beijing have imposed tariffs on each other's goods in a bitter dispute over Chinese trade practices that the U.S. government says are unfair. Chinese data for October due at 0200 GMT is expected to show industrial output growth slowed but retail sales accelerated slightly.

Investors and economists will scrutinise the data to determine whether China can shake off the negative impact of punitive tariffs. In currency markets, the yen was quoted at 108.77 per dollar, close to a one-week high. The Swiss franc traded at 0.9898 versus the greenback, near the highest in more than a week.

Sentiment in the currency market remained weak after U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened China with additional tariffs if they do not reach a so-called "phase one" trade agreement. Traders are also keeping an eye on unrest in Hong Kong.

Anti-government protesters dug in at several university campuses across the city on Wednesday, setting the stage for further clashes with the police. Protests against Chinese rule of the former British colony started in June this year. U.S. crude rose 0.47% to $57.39 a barrel after Mohammad Barkindo, secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), said rival U.S. shale oil production could grow by much less than expected in 2020.

Barkindo also said he was confident that OPEC and its allies will continue to curb supplies next year. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose slightly to 1.8860% in Asia on Thursday, recovering slightly from a decline on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Brazilian Prez Bolsonaro to be chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations next year

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modis invitation to be the chief guest at Indias Republic Day celebrations next year. Modi, who is in Brazil for the 11th BRICS Summit which will focus on buil...

Many Iraqis asking for brighter future, UN envoy tells politicians in Baghdad

Noting that the people of Iraq were at a critical juncture, the top UN Envoy in the country told parliamentarians there on Thursday that over the past six weeks, hundreds of thousands have been peacefully voicing their genuine, legitimate, ...

Consequential, but dull: Trump impeachment hearings begin without a bang

Democratic lawmakers tried their hand at reality television with mixed results on Wednesday as they presented arguments to the American public for the impeachment of a former star of the genre, Donald Trump.Unlike the best reality TV shows ...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Murray faces 'Baby Fed' instead of Federer at ATP Cup

Former world number one Andy Murray is in line to play Grigor Dimitrov in the opening round of the inaugural ATP Cup, with Bulgaria qualifying among the final six teams in the nation-based tournament. Briton Murray, on the comeback trail af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019