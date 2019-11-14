International Development News
Development News Edition

Panasonic develops new battery management technology

Panasonic announced on Thursday that it has developed a new battery management technology which measures the Electrochemical Impedance of multi-cell stacked batteries.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Osaka
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 13:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 13:05 IST
Panasonic develops new battery management technology
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Panasonic announced on Thursday that it has developed a new battery management technology which measures the Electrochemical Impedance of multi-cell stacked batteries. The technology is expected to be applied to various devices that use lithium-ion battery modules with many battery cells stacked in series and to future vehicles. It would contribute to the realisation of a sustainable society by helping facilitate reuse and recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

The technology has been developed in collaboration with Professor Masahiro Fukui of Ritsumeikan University. While a new battery monitoring IC (BMIC) test chip, measurement algorithm, and software were developed by Panasonic, the Ritsumeikan University contributed to the evaluation of the performance using actual batteries. Current applications of lithium-ion batteries are expanding to the field of industrial devices and mobility, and the importance of reuse and recycling is also increasing. The newly developed battery management technology makes it possible to measure electrochemical impedance using the AC current excitation method for lithium-ion stacked battery modules that are installed in operating devices.

Furthermore, this technology aims to enable the evaluation of residual value by way of a deterioration diagnosis and failure estimation based on an analysis of acquired measurement data. This will contribute to the realisation of a sustainable society where future lithium-ion batteries can be reused and recycled. Conventional electrochemical impedance spectroscopy is widely used as a non-destructive method for evaluating lithium-ion batteries. This measurement method requires an application-specific measuring instrument and a large thermostatic chamber that keeps the temperature of the battery constant, and it was necessary to measure each cell in the laboratory.

The newly developed BMIC test chip has a built-in electrochemical impedance measurement function using the AC current excitation method in addition to these conventional functions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Spike Lee to direct hip-hop adaptation of 'Romeo & Juliet'

Filmmaker Spike Lee has found his next project and is all set to direct Prince of Cats. Lee who last directed the Oscar-nominated 2018 film BlacKkKlansman will helm the upcoming feature adapted from a graphic novel written and illustrated b...

UPDATE 2-China paper says Hong Kong curfew tweet withdrawn due to insufficient information

An influential state-backed Chinese newspaper on Thursday withdrew a tweet saying the Hong Kong government was expected to announce a weekend curfew, after its editor said there was not sufficient information to back up the report.Chinas Gl...

UPDATE 3-Islamic Jihad, Israel halt hostilities in Gaza, 34 Palestinians dead

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad and Israel halted hostilities across the Gaza Strip border on Thursday following Egyptian- and U.N.-mediated efforts to end the worst surge in fighting in months. Islamic Jihad said a truce went into...

Very few world class bowlers in Test cricket now: Tendulkar

A dearth of quality pace bowlers has all but put an end to the iconic duels which once added to the charm of Test cricket, said the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, who is worried about the traditional formats health. A Sunil Gavaskar vs Andy Rober...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019