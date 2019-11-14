10by10 Studio's Innovative Ideas Recognized by Smart Cities Council India

BANGALORE, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 10by10 studio, a design hub based in Bengaluru, was recently recognized for its innovative ideas by Smart Cities Council India at the Smart Urbanation Convention and Expo. The event aims to provide Indian start-ups, a platform to showcase smart solutions, acknowledging projects that have the maximum potential to benefit society for a sustainable future.

One such idea that won the studio acclaim was LVL AWSM, a proposal to reclaim under-utilized spaces in the city and turn them green. To repair the damages that have tagged along with the many benefits of urbanization, the project gives back to nature the area that is occupied traditionally by building footprints through urban farming and restoration of ecology. To substantiate the message, a terrace greening campaign was run, which involved re-imagination of 'free' terrace spaces in commercial buildings to incorporate wellness and fun facilities for employees.

The studio has already achieved considerable success in implementing this idea, having transformed 12 rooftops across Bengaluru. This has created 46 acres of green carpet and added 12,198 trees to the city's green belt.

Furthermore, the studio estimates that 174 citizens engage with the holistic benefits of LVL AWSM every day−the project has, so far, produced 120 kilograms of vegetables and saved 18 lacs rupees for its clients.

While LVL AWSM has clear benefits for the individuals, it works at a larger scale of impacting townships and cities. The one-time investment sets off a chain reaction that can gradually reverse and reclaim ecology.

Rajesh Das, Director at 10by10 studio, is happy that several MNCs are lining up to avail his design services as pressure on them to demonstrate how eco-friendly they are is mounting, especially from the employees. India has made it mandatory for all companies meeting specified financial thresholds to allocate a minimum of 2 per cent of their net profits towards Corporate Social Responsibility; the studio, hence, plans to incorporate the spatial design intervention with yearly CSR initiatives put forward by companies. Das is especially interested in collaborating with the RE100 companies, influential businesses committed to 100% renewable power, thereby adding a new dimension to environment and sustainability.

10by10 studio's other innovative ideas that got acknowledged at the event were: Smart Poles advocating the idea of environmentally-feasible street poles; Portaccompactibility, a portable and foldable housing prototype to accommodate lower economic strata of the society; and a Delivery Vehicle For Disabled.

