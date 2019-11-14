International Development News
Development News Edition

Moody's revises India GDP forecast to 5.6 pc, slowdown lasting longer than expected

India's economic slowdown is lasting longer than previously expected, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday while pegging its forecast for the gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 5.6 per cent in 2019 calendar year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 13:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 13:48 IST
Moody's revises India GDP forecast to 5.6 pc, slowdown lasting longer than expected
Recent government measures do not address widespread weakness in consumption demand. Image Credit: ANI

India's economic slowdown is lasting longer than previously expected, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday while pegging its forecast for the gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 5.6 per cent in 2019 calendar year. "We have revised down our growth forecast for India. We now forecast slower real GDP growth of 5.6 per cent in 2019 from 7.4 per cent in 2018," it said in the Global Macro Outlook for 2020-21.

"We expect economic activity to pick up in 2020 and 2021 to 6.6 per cent and 6.7 per cent respectively, but the pace to remain lower than in the recent past," it said. India's economic growth has decelerated since mid-2018 with real GDP growth slipping from nearly 8 per cent to 5 per cent in the second quarter of 2019 and joblessness rising.

Moody's said the investment activity was muted well before that but the economy was buoyed by strong consumption demand. "What is troubling about the current slowdown is that consumption demand has cooled notably," it said in the report. The government has undertaken a number of measures to arrest the growth slowdown. In September, it announced a cut in the corporate tax rate to 22 per cent from 30 per cent. It also lowered the tax rate for new manufacturing companies to 15 per cent to attract new foreign direct investment flows.

The tax cuts bring India in line with rates in other Asian countries. The government's other initiatives include bank recapitalisation, the mergers of 10 public sector banks into four, support for the auto sector, plans for infrastructure spending as well as tax benefits for startups. "However, none of these measures directly address the widespread weakness in consumption demand which has been the chief driver of the economy," said Moody's.

With regard to monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has aggressively cut rates this year and more rate cuts are likely. Benign domestic inflationary pressures, subdued oil prices and easing in other parts of the world will allow the central bank to continue to pursue an accommodative monetary policy stance. "However, the transmission to lending rates continues to be hindered by the credit squeeze caused by a disruption in the non-bank financial sector," said Moody's.

"While our baseline forecasts assume that economic momentum will pick up, there are risks to the downside. Slow employment growth is weighing on consumption. The interest rate cutting cycle is not adequately being transmitted, which is hampering investment as companies' borrowing costs remain elevated." Moody's said global growth will remain soft over the next two years. As the global economy continues to slow toward a lower long-term trend, business sentiment across major economies has become downbeat amid elevated trade policy uncertainty.

"We do not expect the global economy to enter a recession in 2020 or 2021. However, the current economic environment is characterised by structurally low growth, low inflation and limited policy space, making the global economy more vulnerable to negative developments." Trade tensions and geopolitical risk in the Middle East, East Asia and South Asia have injected additional uncertainty, making long-term spending and investment decisions difficult, said Moody's. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-In swaps we trust? Disappearing dollars drive currency trading dependence

As dollars dry up, global finance is growing increasingly dependent on opaque currency trading to keep cash flowing. Banks and other short-term dollar borrowers are becoming ever more reliant on the 3.2 trillion-a-day foreign exchange swap ...

China to extend anti-dumping probe into Australian barley by six months - commerce ministry

Chinas commerce ministry said on Thursday it will extend an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Australian barley by another six months.The probe, launched a year ago, will be completed by May 19, 2020, said the Ministry of Commerce ...

Shami, Ashwin run through Bangladesh batting

Mohammed Shamis prodigious reverse swing and Ravichandran Ashwins guile broke the backbone of Bangladesh batting, reducing the visitors to 140 for seven at tea on day one of the first Test here on Thursday. Shami 327 in 11 overs once again ...

Daimler says to cut jobs to save 1 bn euros by end-2022

Daimler said Thursday it planned to cut jobs to save more than 1.0 billion euros USD 1.1 billion by the end of 2022, as the German luxury carmaker grapples with an expensive switch to greener vehicles.By the end of 2022, Mercedes-Benz Cars ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019