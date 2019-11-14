Hafele India launches design centre in Hyderabad Hyderabad, Nov 14 (PTI): Hafele India, subsidiary of Hafele Global network, a German architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories maker, on Thursday launched its design centre here. The 10,000+ sq.ft. design centre in Gachibowli was inaugurated by the Telangana IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, a press release said.

Jurgen Wolf, Managing Director, Hafele South Asia, said the city is currently turning into the new IT hub of the country bringing in a lot of investments. "The startup culture is also booming thanks to initiatives like T-Hub and We-Hub, attracting well-educated people from around the region which is elevating the overall working culture and standard of living of the city.

"Our initiative is to successfully cater to this growing customer base and offer them design solutions at par with their evolving lifestyles," he said. Jayesh Ranjan said, "Our deep appreciation towards Hfele for selecting Hyderabad for their largest centre in India. We hope to see more design initiatives from the brand that would create a larger impact on the overall design ecosystem of the city." PTI GDK SS SS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)