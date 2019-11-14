International Development News
MMTC shares tumble over 7 pc on loss in Q2

Shares of MMTC on Thursday plunged over 7 per cent after the company reported a loss of Rs 47.78 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. MMTC's scrip declined 7.11 per cent to close at Rs 17.65 on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 7.89 per cent to Rs 17.50.

On the NSE, it dropped 7.34 per cent to close at Rs 17.65. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 36.92 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, a regulatory filing showed.

It had a total income of Rs 6,787.19 crore in the July-September quarter compared to Rs 7,434.65 crore in the year-ago period.

