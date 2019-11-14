International Development News
Muthoot Finance shares jump 9.5 pc post Q2 earnings

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 16:30 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares of Muthoot Finance zoomed 9.5 percent on Thursday after the company reported a 76.4 percent jump in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30 of this fiscal. The shares of the company jumped 9.54 percent to close the trade at Rs 711.65. During the day, it advanced 10.30 percent to Rs 716.60.

At the NSE, it gained 9.36 percent to close at Rs 711. In terms of traded volume, 2.35 lakh shares were traded on the BSE during the day, while over 63 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE.

Muthoot Finance on Wednesday reported a 76.4 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 908.54 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company's net profit stood at Rs 515.06 crore in the July-September period last year.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 2,406.39 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,820.88 crore in the same period of 2018-19, Muthoot Finance said in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

