International Development News
Development News Edition

Tusk: UK to be 'second-rate player' post Brexit

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 16:34 IST
Tusk: UK to be 'second-rate player' post Brexit

London, Nov 14 (AP) European Union Council President Donald Tusk says that the United Kingdom will be “a second-rate player” once it leaves the bloc, squeezed in between the likes of the EU, the United States and China. In a farewell address during his final month at the helm of the EU, Tusk told an academic session at the College of Europe in Bruges that he believes it when an English friend tells him "that Brexit is the real end of the British Empire."

He said those who support Brexit seem to have a centuries-old vision of Britain from when it ruled an empire on which the sun never set. He said, “Reality is exactly the opposite. Only as part of a united Europe can the UK play a global role.” His comments came as the British elections were getting into high gear, with Brexit as the main issue dividing the electorate.

He also called on Britons still seeking to stay in the EU not to give up hope. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a frosty reception in flood-hit areas of northern England after victims of torrential rains lashed out at his slow response in coming to survey the damage.

Johnson paused from campaigning to visit Stainforth in South Yorkshire, where residents were mopping up and military personnel were laying sandbags. Residents suggested he took his time. One woman clutching a wheelbarrow alongside some troops told him: "You've not helped us. ... I don't know what you're here today for."

Johnson told reporters afterward that he understood the anguish of residents. He says that the “shock of seeing your property engulfed by water is huge” Opposition parties have criticized the government's response to flooding and it is rapidly turning into an election issue. A former Conservative Party Cabinet minister says giving the party a majority in next month's election would be "disastrous" because it would allow Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take the U.K. out of the European Union without a deal.

David Gauke said Wednesday he would stand for re-election to the House of Commons as an independent as he seeks a majority that will block a hard Brexit and back a second referendum. The former justice secretary told the BBC that a Conservative majority would mean leaving the EU "in effect on no-deal terms and that, I believe, would be disastrous for the prosperity of this country.'" The comments come a week after a former Labour Party lawmaker said party leader Jeremy Corbyn was "completely unfit" to lead the country. (AP)

AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Farage says Brexit Party candidates under massive pressure to quit election

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Thursday that Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party was using an array of disgraceful tactics to try to prevent his candidates from standing in the Dec. 12 election.What is going on right ...

German Q3 growth doesn't sound the all-clear for economy - minister

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday that a 0.1 expansion in the German economy in the third quarter did not sound the all-clear for Europes largest economy, which had been expected to slip into recession in the July-September p...

Rahul contempt case: Cong obfuscated, staggered apology like 'Bakra kisto Mein', says Lekhi

BJP leader Meenkashi Lekhi, who had filed criminal contempt petition against Rahul Gandhi in the Supreme Court, said on Thursday that the three affidavits filed by him in connection with the chowkidar chor hai remark was an attempt by the C...

Horse racing-Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall appointed Cheltenham Racecourse director

Olympic medallist Zara Tindall, the eldest granddaughter of Britains Queen Elizabeth, has become the first member of the royal family to be appointed to the Cheltenham Racecourse committee, the Jockey Club announced on Thursday. Tindall, 38...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019