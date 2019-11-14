29th CREDAI-MCHI Exhibition Promises to be a Bonanza for the Home Buyers

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

When you visit the Property Expo, you have a chance to win a free house or get a discount voucher or avail of the various subvention schemes put forth by the developers on a platter to help you make that final decision to buy a home. ‘Ab NahiTohKab!’ the expo seems to reiterate the fact that in this sluggish market a buyer may find a better deal to buy their property.

The newfound enthusiasm backed by sops from the Finance Minister Smt. Sitaraman has pushed the sentiments up for the real estate market and the same is getting reflected in the forthcoming, real estate exhibition in Mumbai as developers are wooing the buyers with freebies and discounts.

Not many months ago there were fewer takers for the residential real estate market as the industry was battling with acute cash crunch, unsold inventory and stalled projects but with the changing winds the mood of the sector is set to change at least that is what seems to be the case in the forthcoming 29th Real Estate & Housing Finance Exhibition at BKC in Mumbai. As there are several freebies and discounts on offer to give the buyers something extra on their buys and seal the deal.

In the Expo, some developers like Pharande Spaces are offering discount vouchers to the tune of Rs 7 lakh to the buyers who wish to book a flat in their project. Mumbai Space is offering a 35:65 builder subvention scheme for their under-construction projects. Sanghvi Developers are offering ready 1BHK flat free in Asangaon if the customer buys a 2BHK flat in their Chembur project. They are also offering free stamp duty and registration for those who book a property in their projects during Expo. And also Rs 10 lakh discount in flat price at their Dahisar check post project.

Nayan Shah, President, CREDAI-MCHI is optimistic that this Expo will be a turning point for the industry. “There is an offer for everyone who is planning to visit the expo as there are very interesting deals available to the buyers. We urge them to come and avail of these discounts at the exhibition and make it a success both ways,” says Shah.

The schemes that are on offer are varied. Developer Teraform Realty will book your flat with just 5% down payment and EMIs will start after possession at their Ghatkopar project whereas, GG developers at Khandala is offering unique scheme to not only furbish the property up to Rs. 10 lakh for you but also you can rent out the property to the developers themselves for a handsome rent.

Anyone coming to the property expo is always curious to know what the discounts they are getting are. “Depending on the offers in their area of interest, people can make up their mind whether to buy or not,” says Pratik Patel, Chaiman, Exhibition, CREDAI-MCHI. “Everyone loves a good bargain,” he says with a smile.

“Once the market turns positive the same project would appreciate in price and the buyer may lose the chance of buying it at a good bargain,” feels TD Joseph, Head, Events & IPs, CREDAI-MCHI.

“This exhibition is a platform for the buyers and developers to come together and benefit from the event and likewise, the sector would also benefit from the renewed sentiments,” he adds.

Beyond Business

The exhibition is not just about business, there would be more to it in terms of giving back to the society. Our CREDAI-MCHI Women’s Wing plays an important role in their CSR Activities.

On display, there would be Bio Bin composting process, where the speaker will share the process visiting at the stall to help the society to maintain cleanliness in the neighborhood. There would also be a stall where hand made products by the Society for Vocational Rehabilitation of the Retarded (SVRR) will be displayed to showcase that their ability. Also proud cancer survivors from Vasantha Memorial Trust would display their pick & gift products to send a message of surviving through all odds. Also you get to see the commendable work done by the Mumbai Mobile Crèches (MMC) which work on the holistic development of children of all ages and have been running daycare centers for the last 45 years since 1972 on construction sites for children of construction workers.

The Property Expo will be held at MMRDA ground at Bandra-Kurla Complex between November 21-24, 2019.

About CREDAI-MCHI

CREDAI-MCHI, formed in 1982, is the most prominent and the recognized body of Real Estate Developers in Mumbai and MMR. CREDAI-MCHI brings together members dealing in Real Estate Development on one common platform to address various issues facing the Industry. With a strong Membership of over 1800 leading Developers in Mumbai and the CREDAI-MCHI has expanded across MMR, having its own units in Thane, Kalyan - Dombivali, Mira - Virar City, Raigad and Navi Mumbai. Members of CREDAI-MCHI accounts for 80% of the organized Development of new residential and commercial properties in Mumbai and MMR. CREDAI-MCHI is recognized by Government of Maharashtra and the Central Government and helps in meeting their objectives of providing housing, which is a basic necessity.CREDAI-MCHI works towards raising awareness among the General Public, Real Estate and Construction Industry while providing them with detailed information on new developments in and around Mumbai and MMR.

