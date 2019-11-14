International Development News
Titan unveils watches depicting TN's cultural heritage

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 17:43 IST
Titan Company Ltd, a joint venture between Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation and the diversified conglomerate Tata Group on Thursday launched special edition watches that depict the state's rich cultural heritage. The watches equipped with rich canvas of culture, art and language of Tamil Nadu -- be it temple architecture or the craftsmanship of Kancheepuram silk saree or the Lotus patterns on temple ceilings that blend elegance and aesthetics in a contemporary way, Titan Company Chief Design Officer, Revathi Kant said.

"Our relationship with Tamil Nadu is deep rooted and started way back in 1988. Our journey over the years has been incredible and are truly excited to bring a collection which is inspired by rich culture and heritage of Tamil Nadu," she said. The collection pays a contemporary ode to the legacy of the state and design elements taken inspiration from distinguished architecture of temples, Tamil script and various motifs that resonate with local culture, she said.

Noted danseuse Shobana Chandrakumar Pillai and Kant launched the watches priced from Rs 4,495 to Rs 6,995. The collection has seven timpieces for both men and women. These watches are adorned with artistic dials crafted with different techniques - material fusion, embossing, 3D forming.

The watches are in gold, rose-gold and steel finishes and the Tamil Nadu collection are available at the company website (www.titan.co.in) and also at company outlets..

