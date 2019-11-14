Hindustan Copper Q2 total comprehensive income falls 48 pc to Rs 18.47 cr

State-owned Hindustan Copper on Thursday posted a 47.7 per cent decline in consolidated total comprehensive income to Rs 18.47 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2019. The company had posted a consolidated total comprehensive income of Rs 35.36 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations during July-September dropped to Rs 287.65 crore, over Rs 469.37 crore in the year-ago period. Hindustan Copper Ltd is the vertically integrated copper producing company that manufactures copper right from the stage of mining to beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal into downstream saleable products. PTI SID RUJ

