International Development News
Development News Edition

Walmart Q3 earnings surge to USD 3.3 bn, beating expectations

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 19:20 IST
Walmart Q3 earnings surge to USD 3.3 bn, beating expectations
Image Credit: Pixabay

Retail giant Walmart saw profits surge in the latest quarter on an explosion in online sales and a boost from Indian retailer Flipkart, according to results released Thursday. "The sales environment in the US continues to be positive, while internationally its softer and we're responding appropriately," Walmart chief Doug McMillon said in a statement.

The world's largest retailer's net income jumped more than 92 percent to nearly USD 3.3 billion in the three months ended October 31 compared to the same quarter a year earlier, the company reported. Total revenue rose 2.5 percent or USD 3.1 billion, to USD 128 billion.

This resulted in adjusted earnings per share, a key US benchmark, of USD 1.16, well above the median estimate of USD 1.09 expected by analysts. The company now projects the full-year results to be "up slightly" -- a modest improvement over its previous outlook.

US eCommerce sales surged 41 percent, including a big jump in online grocery sales. US sales rose at Walmart and Sam's Club, despite some impact from reduced tobacco sales, and the company saw solid performance in China and at Walmex in Mexico.

Walmart Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs said the company is "continuing to monitor the ongoing tariff discussions and are hopeful that an overarching long-term agreement can be reached." But sales in Britain were soft due to concerns over Brexit, while business in Chile has been impacted by civil unrest there forcing many stores to close.

The chain marked the first anniversary of the acquisition of Flipkart, which boosted international sales. McMillon pointed to good customer traffic in US stores but said the retailer needs to do a better job selling general merchandise online. "Looking ahead, we're prepared for a good holiday season. Our integrated offering with stores and eCommerce delivers value and convenience for our customers."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Creating scoreboard pressure on rivals will be crucial during Olympics: Sreejesh

Ace hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh says creating scoreboard pressure will be key to Indias campaign at the Olympics and improvement in this area is a must in lead up to the Tokyo Games. India qualified for next years Olympics after beating ...

Pak court seeks govt, NAB reply on removing Sharif's name from no-fly list

A Pakistani court on Thursday sought a reply from the federal government and the National Accountability Bureau by Friday on a petition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif challenging the condition of furnishing indemnity bond for the rem...

JNU administration to file FIR against students who vandalised admin block: VC Jagadesh Kumar.

JNU administration to file FIR against students who vandalised admin block VC Jagadesh Kumar....

Objectionable messages found written on base of Vivekananda statue at JNU

Objectionable messages, mostly directed towards right-wing outfits, were found written on the pedestal of a yet to be unveiled statue of Swami Vivekananda on the JNU campus on Thursday. The statue, which is covered in a saffron-coloured clo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019