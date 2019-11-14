Asia's Top Firms Recognized at the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards
Frost & Sullivan recognized Asia's leading companies at the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards held at the St. Regis Singapore on 14 November 2019.
Mr. Shivaji Das, Partner & Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan said that the award recipients have consistently demonstrated outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development amidst the changing business landscape.
Union Bank of Philippines, Local Power, Smart Selangor, Turnkey Lender, Medeze, Singtel, NTT LTD were amongst the companies honored.
The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.
The nominated companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.
Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2019 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.
Global Awards
Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Customer
COVANCE INC
Global Halal Glove Company of the Year
KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES
Global High Performance Liquid Chromatography New
SHIMADZU
Global Integrated Drug Development in CRO Industry
WUXI APPTEC
Asia-Pacific Awards
Asia-Pacific Medical Computing Solutions Company of the Year
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Company of the Year
AMWAY
Asia-Pacific Biotech Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
AUM BIOSCIENCES
Asia-Pacific Inbound Contact Routing Systems Market
AVAYA
Asia-Pacific Telecoms Digital Services Platform Growth
BB TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
Asia-Pacific Emerging Market Telecom Service Provider of
CHUNGHWA TELECOM
Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Customer Service
COWAY
Asia-Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year
EDOTCO GROUP SDN BHD
Asia-Pacific CRO Customer Service Leadership Award
EPS HOLDINGS INC
Asia-Pacific AMI Growth Excellence Leadership Award
ITRON
Asia-Pacific Facilities Management Company of the Year
JLL
Asia-Pacific Logistics Service Provider of the Year
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK
Asia-Pacific Road Freight Service Provider of the Year
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK
Asia-Pacific Inorganic Disinfectants for Healthcare
LOCAL POWER CO. LTD.
Asia-Pacific SIEM Growth Excellence Leadership Award
LOGRHYTHM
Asia-Pacific Biotech CRO Company of the Year
NOVOTECH (AUSTRALIA) PTY.
Asia-Pacific Customer Experience System Integrator of the Year
NTT LTD.
Asia-Pacific End-to-End UCC Service Provider of the Year
NTT LTD.
Asia-Pacific Managed Security Service Provider of the Year
NTT LTD.
Asia-Pacific Cloud Contact Center Service Provider of the Year
ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES
Asia-Pacific Critical Power Infrastructure Vendor of the Year
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
Asia-Pacific Secure IOT Service Provider of the Year
SINGTEL
Asia-Pacific Mobile Wallet Provider of the Year
SINGTEL DASH
Asia-Pacific Ultra-low Weight Nitrile Glove Product
SMART GLOVE HOLDINGS
Asia-Pacific Managed UC Service Provider of the Year
TATA COMMUNICATIONS
Asia-Pacific Neurodegenerative Disease Management
TAURX PHARMACEUTICALS
Asia-Pacific Customer Contact Outsourcing Technology
TELEPERFORMANCE INDIA
Asia-Pacific Customer Contact Enabling Technology
TETHERFI
Asia-Pacific Customer Contact Outsourcing Customer
TRANSCOM WORLDWIDE
Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Solutions Growth
VERTIV CO.
Asia-Pacific Data Center Power Systems Customer Value
VERTIV CO.
Southeast Asia Awards
Emerging Southeast Asia Smart City Governance Agency
SMART SELANGOR DELIVERY
Southeast Asia Contact Center Applications Market Share
AVAYA
Southeast Asia Stem Cell Banking Growth Excellence
MEDEZE
Southeast Asia Unified Communications System Integrator
NTT LTD.
Southeast Asia Smart Buildings Competitive Strategy
QUANTUM AUTOMATION PTE
Southeast Asia Managed Security Service Provider
TRUSTWAVE, A SINGTEL
Country Awards
Australia Customer Contact Outsourcing Service Provider
STELLAR
Indonesia Payment Gateway Company of the Year
FASPAY
Indonesia Healthcare IT Growth Excellence Leadership Award
HOPE BY PT MEDIA TIGA WARNA
Indonesia Cloud Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year
LINTASARTA
Indonesia Emerging Hospital of the Year
MAYAPADA HEALTHCARE
Indonesia Data Center Services Provider of the Year
PT. SIGMA CIPTA CARAKA
Indonesia IOT Services Provider of the Year
PT TELEKOMUNIKASI
Indonesia Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year
TELKOMSEL
Indonesia Telecom Service Provider of the Year
TELKOMSEL
Japan IOT Service Provider of the Year
NTT COMMUNICATIONS
Malaysia Waste Management Company of the Year
ALAM FLORA SDN BHD
Malaysia Stem Cell Banking Company of the Year
CRYOCORD
Malaysia Pharmaceutical Company of the Year
DUOPHARMA BIOTECH BERHAD
Malaysia Halal Pharmaceutical Company of the Year
DUOPHARMA BIOTECH BERHAD
Malaysia Organic Food Company of the Year
ZENXIN AGRI-ORGANIC FOOD
Philippines Contact Center System Integrator of the Year
NTT LTD.
Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry
UNION BANK OF THE
Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry
UNION BANK OF THE
Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry
UNION BANK OF THE
Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry
UNION BANK OF THE
Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry
UNION BANK OF THE
Singapore Cloud Infrastructure Competitive Strategy
SINGTEL
Singapore Data Center Service Provider of the Year
ST TELEMEDIA GLOBAL DATA
Singapore Managed Security Service Provider of the Year
TRUSTWAVE, A SINGTEL
Singapore FinTech Industry New Product Innovation Award
TURNKEY LENDER PTE LTD
South Korea Endpoint Security Vendor of the Year
AHNLAB, INC.
Taiwan Data Center Service Provider of the Year
CHUNGHWA TELECOM
Taiwan Mobile Service Provider of the Year
CHUNGHWA TELECOM
Taiwan Data Center Services Competitive Strategy
FAREASTONE
Thailand Facilities Management Company of the Year
PCS SECURITY AND
Thailand Property Development Company of the Year
RAIMON LAND
Vietnam Data Center Services Provider of the Year
FPT TELECOM
Vietnam Hospital of the Year
HOAN MY MEDICAL
Vietnam Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year
VIETTEL TELECOM
About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? Contact Us: Start the discussion
Media Contact
Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications – Asia-Pacific
Phone: +65.6890.0926
Email: melissa.tan@frost.com