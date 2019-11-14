International Development News
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street dips at open on global growth worries

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 20:06 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street dips at open on global growth worries
U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as weak data from major economies and a dour forecast from Cisco rekindled worries of a global slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.39 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 27,757.20.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.29 points, or 0.11%, at 3,090.75. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.04 points, or 0.25%, to 8,461.06 at the opening bell.

