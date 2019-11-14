Gateway sells 2nd Chennai CFS to Team Global for Rs 47 cr

Integrated logistics player Gateway Distriparks entered into an agreement with Team Global Logistics to sell its second container freight station (CFS) in Chennai for Rs 47 crore. The CFS is held by Gateway's wholly-owned subsidiary Chandra CFS & Terminal Operators, the company said in a statement. For fiscal 2019, Chandra handled around 12,000 TEUs and had an income of Rs 9 crore and with a pre-tax loss of Rs 62 lakh.

Gateway will continue to operate its first CFS in Chennai where it handled over 87,000 TEUs last year. ************************* Styclecracker raises $2 mn in funding from AMJ Ventures *Actor Alia Bhatt-backed personal styling company Styclecracker said it has raised USD 2 million in funding from AMJ Ventures.

The start-up handles up to 2,500 orders a day and will be utilising the funds for deploying machine learning capabilities and expansion, an official statement said. ************************* Tata Sky ties up with Zee5 *DTH player Tata Sky on Thursday announced a tie-up with Zee5, the over the top platform of the entertainment channel, to deliver the latter's content to its subscribers.

With this, Tata Sky Binge platform will be aggregating content from other platforms including Hotstar, SunNXT, Eros Now, Hungama Play and now ZEE5, which will be available for Rs 249 a month, an official statement said. ************************* Shemaroo's video streaming platform expands footprint *Entertainment company Shemaroo said its video streaming platform has expanded its reach to 150 countries worldwide.

Shemaroos categories offered include Bollywood Premiere, Bollywood Classic, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Comedy, Devotion and Kids, an official statement said..

