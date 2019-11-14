International Development News
Development News Edition

Terrorism results in USD 1 trillion loss to world economy: PM Modi at BRICS Summit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 20:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 20:49 IST
Terrorism results in USD 1 trillion loss to world economy: PM Modi at BRICS Summit

Terrorism has caused USD 1 trillion loss to the world economy and the atmosphere it created has indirectly and deeply harmed trade and business, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday at the BRICS Summit here as he welcomed increased cooperation from the members of the grouping.

Addressing the Plenary Session of the 11th BRICS Summit at the iconic Itamaraty Palace in the presence of the Presidents of Brazil, China, Russia and South Africa, Prime Minister Modi said terrorism has emerged as the biggest threat to the development, peace and prosperity. "According to some estimates, the economic growth of developing nations has decreased by 1.5 per cent due to terrorism," he said, adding that the scourge has caused USD 1 trillion loss to the world economy.

In 10 years, terrorism has claimed the lives of about 2.25 lakh people and destroyed societies, Modi said. "The atmosphere of doubt created by terrorism, terror financing, drug trafficking and organised crime indirectly and deeply harms trade and business. I am happy that the first seminar on BRICS Strategies for Countering Terrorism was organised.

"We hope that such efforts and activities of the five working groups will increase strong BRICS Security Cooperation against terrorism and other organised crimes," the Prime Minister said. He said that sustainable water management and sanitation are important challenges in urban areas.

"I propose to hold the first meeting of BRICS water ministers in India," Modi said. "Recently, we started 'Fit India Movement'. I want to increase contacts and exchanges between us in the field of fitness and health," he said.

Modi also emphasised on paying special attention to mutual trade and investment, saying intra-BRICS trade accounts for just 15 per cent of the world trade, while its combined population is over 40 per cent of the world's population. "Now we need to discuss the direction of BRICS, and how to mutually cooperate more effective in the next 10 years. Despite success in many areas, there is considerable scope to increase efforts in some areas.

"The theme of this summit - 'Economic growth for an innovative future', is very apt. Innovation has become the basis of our development. Therefore, it is necessary that we strengthen cooperation for innovation under BRICS," the Prime Minister added. Leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa on Thursday opened the 11th BRICS Summit where deliberations are took place on key areas such as trade, investment and counter-terrorism.

Ahead of the summit, BRICS leaders -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Prime Minister Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa -- posed for a group photo. Brazil is the current chair of the grouping which represents over 3.6 billion people, or half of the world population and they have a combined nominal GDP of USD 16.6 trillion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPHRC has full power to direct DM, SP to compensate victims: HC

The Allahabad High Court has held that the Uttar Pradesh Human Rights Commission UPHRC has full power and authority to direct the District Magistrate DM and Superintendent of Police SP to pay compensation to victims of human rights violatio...

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi eyes passage of USMCA trade deal this year

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said a breakthrough in talks with the Trump administration on the trade pact with Mexico and Canada could be imminent and that she wants to pass the deal by years end.We are moving positively in t...

U.S. senators seek quick passage of Hong Kong rights bill

Two senior U.S. senators began a process on Thursday for the U.S. Senate to quickly pass legislation that would place Hong Kongs special treatment by the United States under extra scrutiny, a sign of support for pro-democracy protesters in ...

Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that Republican President Donald Trump has admitted to actions that amount to bribery in the Ukraine scandal at the heart of a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry.The bribe is to grant or with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019