Druva to hire over 300 people globally next fiscal, strengthen Pune R&D operations

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 14-11-2019 21:06 IST
  • |
  Created: 14-11-2019 21:06 IST
Cloud data protection and management firm Druva is looking to hire about 300 people next fiscal, including in India, to take its total headcount to about 1,300 employees by the end of 2020-21. The company, which had in June this year announced a USD 130 million (over Rs 900 crore) funding round led by Viking Global Investors, has a research and development (R&D) unit in Pune.

"We are seeing strong growth in our business in the US and in the APAC region. We have expanded to Australia and are focussing on growing that...we have about over 800 people and are hiring aggressively," Druva founder and CEO Jaspreet Singh told PTI on the sidelines of TiE Global Summit 4. By March next year, Druva's headcount is expected to touch 1,000 people and go up to 1,300 by end of 2020-21, he added.

Singh said the team expansion will also include its India team that will see an addition of at least 100 people. "We have over 400 people, and by end of next fiscal, we should be at 500-520 people in India," he said, adding that these people will mostly be in the R&D team.

Druva offers cloud-based backup, disaster recovery, archival and analytics solutions. It has over 4,000 enterprise customers, including names like Pfizer, Flex, Marriott, Live Nation, and Hitachi. It also counts NASA as a client. The company gets about 80 per cent of its revenues from the North American market and is nearing a revenue run rate of about USD 100 million.

