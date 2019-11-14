International Development News
Development News Edition

India's PC market grew 15.8% to 3.1 mn units in Q3: IDC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 22:28 IST
India's PC market grew 15.8% to 3.1 mn units in Q3: IDC

The PC market in India grew 15.8 per cent year-on-year with shipment touching 3.1 million units in September quarter, research firm IDC said on Thursday. The shipment volume, which includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations, stood at 2.7 million units in the July-September 2018 period, IDC said.

"This growth was mainly driven by the second phase of shipments to the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd (ELCOT) under its ongoing initiative of free distribution of laptops in the state. Also, as Windows 7 is near to its scheduled end in early 2020, corporate and enterprise users accelerated their upgrades to Windows 10," it added. Lenovo led the tally with 28.5 per cent share in September 2019 quarter, followed by HP (26.4 per cent), Dell Technologies (19.7 per cent), Acer (11.9 per cent) and Asus (5.3 per cent).

The commercial segment witnessed 39 per cent year-on-year growth as vendors shipped a total of 1.7 million units in the quarter under review. Excluding the ELCOT deal, the commercial segment grew 15.7 per cent annually, driven by strong traction for both desktops and notebooks. The consumer segment, however, was down by 4.2 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. It grew 49 per cent sequentially driven by multiple mega online festivals and Diwali offers.

"As we see consumers shifting entertainment and content consumption to smartphones, PCs are becoming a conscious purchase in India. Consumers are comfortable to wait for discounts and offers while looking to buy or upgrade their PCs," IDC India Associate Research Manager Jaipal Singh said. Looking at opportunities, branded PC gaming is a growth area in the next few quarters, he added.

"Although India's gaming market is dominated by mobile phones, gamers have already started preferring PCs for a more immersive experience as their best alternate," Singh said. The desktop category saw a 10.6 per cent y-o-y growth in its shipments, mainly contributed by Windows 10 refresh buying from the banking sector.

Notebooks grew 18 per cent annually on the back of education deals as well as growth in both corporate and SMB segments, as these enterprises scaled up their purchases for Windows 10 migrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Kenya, Somalia agree to restore ties after spat over oil rights

Kenya and Somalia agreed to restore ties on Thursday after a months-long spat over oil rights that led the neighbours to halt the issuance of visas on arrival for each others citizens. The two East African nations agreed to normalise bilate...

UPDATE 5-Student gunman kills 1, wounds others at California high school

A California high school student dressed in black is suspected of having opened fire on campus on Thursday, killing at least one person and wounding several others before he was arrested, officials said. Suspect is in custody and being trea...

New Ashok Nagar: 3 injured as parking dispute leads to scuffle

Three men were injured after a scuffle over a parking dispute in East Delhis New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Tuesday.One of the victims alleged that he was hit with a helmet, while another claimed h...

EU launches legal case against Britain over commission post

The EU on Thursday launched a legal case against London for failing to nominate a commissioner, despite the Brexit delay that keeps Britain in the bloc. The European Commission, the EUs executive arm has today sent a letter of formal notice...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019