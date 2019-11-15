International Development News
Development News Edition

Amazon announces Nevada expansion with new corporate office in Las Vegas

Since 2011, the e-commerce giant has created more than 3,500 full-time jobs and invested over $2.5 billion in Nevada, contributing more than USD1.5 billion to the state's economy.

Amazon announces Nevada expansion with new corporate office in Las Vegas
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

To accommodate its growing workforce, e-commerce giant Amazon announced Thursday the opening of a new 30,000 square foot corporate office located in Town Square in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada.

With this expansion, Amazon will more than double its corporate workforce in the area and support the company's Human Resources teams in the city. According to the company, the teams working in the city are human resources specialists who act as the first point of contact for employees requesting job accommodation and candidates applying for jobs at the company.

Commenting on the occasion Tami Dennis, Site Lead of Amazon's Las Vegas office said: "We are excited to create more jobs in Las Vegas and continue to invest in the city and its people. We've opened the doors to our new office and we're looking forward to meeting more of the city's terrific talent as we look to support the diverse needs of our workforce."

In addition, the company plans to create 125 additional corporate jobs in the city. Since 2011, the e-commerce giant has created more than 3,500 full-time jobs and invested over USD 2.5 billion in Nevada, contributing more than USD1.5 billion to the state's economy.

To mark the expansion, Amazon is also donating USD100,000 to two food bank partners, namely, Three Square Food Bank and Food Bank of Northern Nevada to aid in the fight against childhood hunger.

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Lightning rack up 9 to clobber Rangers

Nikita Kucherov collected a goal and three assists, while Steven Stamkos and Yanni Gourde each scored a power-play goal and added two assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning returned home from Sweden and rolled to a 9-3 victory over the New York...

WRAPUP 2-Hong Kong condemns attack on justice secretary as protests paralyse city

The Hong Kong government condemned on Friday an attack by a violent mob on the citys justice secretary in London, the first direct altercation between demonstrators and a government minister during months of often violent protests. Secretar...

Chiefs regroup vs. Chargers in Mexico City

The return of the NFLs reigning Most Valuable Player coincided with a drop in performance among Kansas City Chiefs defenders. In the two-plus games quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed with a dislocated kneecap, the Chiefs stopped the run eff...

Flames D Brodie out of hospital after collapse at practice

Calgary Flames defenseman T.J. Brodie was discharged from a local hospital and is doing well in his recovery after collapsing at practice on Thursday, the team announced. The Flames statement, released Thursday evening, said an update will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019