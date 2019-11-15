Amazon announces Nevada expansion with new corporate office in Las Vegas

To accommodate its growing workforce, e-commerce giant Amazon announced Thursday the opening of a new 30,000 square foot corporate office located in Town Square in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada.

With this expansion, Amazon will more than double its corporate workforce in the area and support the company's Human Resources teams in the city. According to the company, the teams working in the city are human resources specialists who act as the first point of contact for employees requesting job accommodation and candidates applying for jobs at the company.

Commenting on the occasion Tami Dennis, Site Lead of Amazon's Las Vegas office said: "We are excited to create more jobs in Las Vegas and continue to invest in the city and its people. We've opened the doors to our new office and we're looking forward to meeting more of the city's terrific talent as we look to support the diverse needs of our workforce."

In addition, the company plans to create 125 additional corporate jobs in the city. Since 2011, the e-commerce giant has created more than 3,500 full-time jobs and invested over USD 2.5 billion in Nevada, contributing more than USD1.5 billion to the state's economy.

To mark the expansion, Amazon is also donating USD100,000 to two food bank partners, namely, Three Square Food Bank and Food Bank of Northern Nevada to aid in the fight against childhood hunger.