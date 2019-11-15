International Development News
Development News Edition

Housing prices in Gurugram down 4 pc in last one year; Noida sees marginal rise: PropTiger

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 11:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 11:17 IST
Housing prices in Gurugram down 4 pc in last one year; Noida sees marginal rise: PropTiger

Housing prices in Gurugram and adjoining areas have dropped 4 per cent in the last one year, while Noida and Greater Noida saw one per cent increase, according to brokerage firm PropTiger. The weighted average basic selling price (BSP) in Gurugram declined to Rs 4,868 per sq ft in July-September period from Rs 5,055 per sq ft a year ago, News Corp-backed PropTiger said in its report Real Insight.

Gurugram area includes Bhiwadi, Sohna and Dharuhera. However, rates in Noida (including Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway) rose marginally to Rs 3,921 per sq ft from Rs 3,886 per sq ft during the period under review.

As per the report, the combined housing sales in both Gurugram and Noida regions fell 47 per cent during the July-September period to 5,569 units. Sales in Gurugram fell by 31 per cent to 2,742 units in July-September this year from 3,988 in the corresponding period of last year, while demand plunged by 57 per cent to 2,827 units from 6,528 units.

In new supply, Gurugram saw an increase of 27 per cent to 2,353 units from 1,851 units, but Noida witnessed fall of 55 per cent to 736 units only from 1,647 units. As on September 30, 2019, builders in the two cities had an unsold stock of 1,06,317 units as against 1,15,598 units a year ago.

In its report, PropTiger tracks sales, launches, prices in residential markets of nine cities - Mumbai Metropolitan Region (including Navi Mumbai and Thane), Pune, Noida (including Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway), Gurugram (including Bhiwadi, Dharuhera and Sohna), Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. PropTiger.com is part of Elara Technologies that also owns Housing.com and Makaan.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Singapore fines UBS $8 mn for deceptive trades

Singapore has fined Swiss banking giant UBS Sg11.2 million 8 million after investigations showed its advisors deceived clients about prices for bonds and other financial products. The city-states central bank, the Monetary Authority of Sing...

ONGC Q2 profit falls by 24 pc to Rs 6,263 crore on lower crude price realisation

Indias largest energy company Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC has reported a 24.2 per cent year-on-year fall in its standalone net profit to Rs 6,263 crore for the quarter that ended on September 30. The company had posted a profit of ...

NFL-Browns' defensive hits Pittsburgh quarterback with helmet in nasty end to victory over Steelers

A violent incident marred the end of the National Football League game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, when Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph and ...

Scoreboard at Lunch on Day 2 of India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test

Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Friday. Bangladesh 1st Innings 150 all out India 1st InningsMayank Agarwal batting 91 Rohit Sharma c L Das b A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019