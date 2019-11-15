International Development News
Bharti AXA Life Insurance launches 'Let Them Shine' campaign

Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises, one of India's leading business groups, and AXA, one of the world's largest insurance companies, launched a video campaign 'Let Them Shine' to celebrate the dreams of the country's shining stars on this Children's Day.

  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 15-11-2019 13:54 IST
  Created: 15-11-2019 13:54 IST
Vikas Seth - Bharti AXA Life MD & CEO. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 15(ANI/NewsVoir): Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises, one of India's leading business groups, and AXA, one of the world's largest insurance companies, launched a video campaign 'Let Them Shine' to celebrate the dreams of the country's shining stars on this Children's Day. The company has rolled out a novel awareness campaign that urged parents to help children follow their dreams unconditionally.

The 'Let Them Shine' campaign attempted to bridge the gap between parents' aspirations and kids' dreams through candid conversations with children and their parents separately. Bharti AXA Life Insurance asked children about their dreams and life aspirations and the parents what they thought was best for their kids based on their knowledge and understanding. There were hidden cameras that captured the parents' measured responses based on their observations of their children. The children's responses were free-spirited.

This simple social experiment revealed that parents themselves are often completely unaware about their kid's dreams. They were shocked to learn that their kids had such different dreams from the future they had possibly envisioned for them. They realised that investing in a child's future has to be based on reality rather than assumption. "These children are the future of the country. It is high time for all of us to understand dreams, aspirations and life goals of our children and plan and secure their future accordingly. Our child insurance offering 'Shining Stars' is a perfect starting point for the parents to plan the future of their children and help them shine with protection in life,'' said Vikas Seth, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

Bharti AXA Life Shining Stars is a child insurance plan that provides life cover to parents and protects their children and family from any financial instability. It gives assured pay-outs at maturity and helps the parents to accumulate sufficient wealth for several life turning points, including higher educational expenses, through disciplined savings. This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

