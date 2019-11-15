International Development News
Development News Edition

ICICI Bank announces initiative for 2,000 loan camps with attractive offers

ICICI Bank said it will provide a comprehensive bouquet of offerings and special packages at loan camps.

ICICI Bank announces initiative for 2,000 loan camps with attractive offers
ICICI Bank will host around 2,000 such 'Maha Loan' camps across the country by end of March 2020. Image Credit: Wikimedia

HIGHLIGHTS

  • ICICI Bank will organize 2,000 major loan camps this fiscal for on-the-spot approvals and exclusive manufacturer-led offers.
  • 'Maha Loan Dhamaka' initiative by ICICI Bank will organize camps in semi-urban and rural locations as well as corporate premises.

ICICI Bank on Friday said it will organize 2,000 major loan camps this fiscal for on-the-spot approvals and exclusive manufacturer-led offers at semi-urban and rural locations as well as corporate premises. The launch of 'Maha Loan Dhamaka' is an initiative to provide a bouquet of on-the-spot loan approvals and exclusive manufacturer-led offers, including Hyundai Motors India, in semi-urban and rural locations, and at large corporate premises to individuals, including non-customers of the bank.

The bank will host around 2,000 such 'Maha Loan' camps across the country by end of March 2020, ICICI Bank said in a release. The private sector lender said it will provide a comprehensive bouquet of offerings and special packages on two and four-wheelers, trucks, farming equipment, and tractors, personal loan, gold loan, and Kisan Credit Card at the mela.

In large corporate premises, the Bank offers instant approvals for loans -- home, personal, two and four-wheeler, and credit cards. Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, "In this endeavor, we are taking our unique proposition of instant loans and on-the-spot-approvals to the doorstep of potential customers across the country in semi-urban and rural areas, as well as to salaried employees of corporates. We aim to undertake around 2,000 such camps by the end of March 2020".

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Outgoing CJI Gogoi declines requests for interviews, lauds media for maturity in trying times of SC

Outgoing Chief Justice India CJI Ranjan Gogoi on Friday expressed his inability to have one-to-one interview with scribes and lauded the press for its maturity and character in preventing canards and falsehood in trying times of the judicia...

MP: Cong MLA's alcohol barb at legendary king kicks up row

Congress MLA Baijnath Kushwaha kicked up a row by claiming several great kings, including Prithviraj Chauhan, lost their kingdoms and legacy due to their love for alcohol. A video of his speech, delivered at a school, went viral on social ...

Manual scavenging continues in India due to weak laws: Study

Manual scavenging, banned through a legislation in 2013, still prevailed in India due to weak legal protection and lack of enforcement of the rules, according to a new global study by the World Health Organisation WHO and others. The study...

Current economic slowdown episodic, says N K Singh

Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh on Friday said the current economic slowdown is episodic and expressed hope that sluggishness will not continue for long. Indias economic growth hit a six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019