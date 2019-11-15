Future Retail fall over 4 pc after co reports fall in profit
Shares of Future Retail on Friday slumped over 4 per cent after the company reported a decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter. On the BSE, the stock fell 5.98 per cent to Rs 323.55 during the day. It closed 3.92 per cent down at Rs 330.65.
Intra-day, shares of the company tumbled 6.05 per cent to Rs 323.60 on the NSE. The scrip settled the day at Rs 330, down 4.20 per cent. The Kishore Biyani-led firm on Thursday posted a 6.92 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 165.08 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 177.37 crore in July-September quarter a year-ago, Future Retail said in a regulatory filing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BSE
- NSE
- Kishore Biyani
- Future Retail
ALSO READ
There is an obsession for fair skin: Bhumi Pednekar
CPI condoles Gurudas Dasgupta's death; to observe three-day mourning
'Obsessed' with UK journo, sister of Indian-origin ISIS suspect gets restraining order for stalking
From Board of High School Rajputana to CBSE, book chronicles 90-year journey
Trump absent, ASEAN charts path for trade bloc led by China