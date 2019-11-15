Moscow Region eyes Indian investment in auto, pharma sectors

The Moscow Region is looking at investment from India in sectors including automotive industry, automotive components, pharmaceuticals and electronics, Moscow Region Deputy Governor Vadim Khromov on Friday said. "The purpose of our visit is to deepen the relationship between India and Russia. Both the countries have a very warm relationship. We are looking for long term business partnerships between the Moscow Region and India," Khromov told PTI on the sidelines of a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event here.

The six-member delegation, headed by Khromov, met with representatives of the Delhi government and business leaders in both Delhi and Mumbai during this four-day visit to India. "On this visit, we are looking to establish dialogues between investors and showcase the opportunities the Moscow Region has for the Indian businessmen," he added.

The sectors that provide huge opportunities for India include the automotive industry, mechanical engineering, production of automotive components, pharmaceuticals, electronics, aerospace and biotechnology, chemical industry, logistics, agriculture. In fact, he said, already there are 10 Indian companies who have successfully set up businesses in the Moscow Region in pharmaceuticals, real estate, chemicals and packaging sectors.

"We have several tax incentives, infrastructure, low -interest rates in rubles to help with the fluctuating currency rates among others to support the Indian companies to set up business in the Moscow Region," he added..

