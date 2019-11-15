Zee Learn Limited Q2 FY20 - Consolidated PAT Zooms 73 Percent

International Development News
The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved and taken on record the unaudited consolidated financial results of Zee Learn Limited (ZLL) and its subsidiaries for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved and taken on record the unaudited consolidated financial results of Zee Learn Limited (ZLL) and its subsidiaries for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. For Q2 FY20, ZLL, at a consolidated level, reported Total Revenue of Rs 148.8 Cr, EBITDA of Rs 51.9 Cr, PBT of Rs 32.8 Cr and PAT of Rs 24.4 Cr. The ZLL standalone EBITDA as per cent of Operating Revenue increased from 46.6 per cent in Q2 FY19 to 59.3 per cent in Q2 FY20 in a superlative performance.

"We are happy to announce excellent results for Q2 FY20 even with the adverse macroeconomic environment. We continue to maintain leadership position in preschools and a fast paced growth in the K-12 domain by increasing our footprint into newer markets. As the Indian education industry goes through a churn driven by digital disruption, we are happy to report that parents are responding positively towards our tech interventions through Kidzee Tab and Kidzee App. Our investments in research and innovation, our deep domain and contextual knowledge, intellectual property and recognitions from relevant industry bodies are key influencers to our uninterrupted growth," said Ajey Kumar, MD. "Zee Learn is in a unique position of being able to provide a plethora of educational offerings to fulfil the demands of the contemporary parent / student. Zee Learn's focused student-centric approach through its various brands enables it to chart a differentiated and disciplined path to growth. With the use of technology in the form of Apps and Learning Management System, our teachers are more empowered thereby augmenting developmental outcomes for children. We remain focused on driving rigor in our operations, generating strong cash flows and profitability, while continuing to invest strongly for future growth. One of our key priorities going forward is to reduce our leverage significantly in the next few months from the internal cash flows and other strategic initiatives on our portfolio," said Debshankar Mukhopadhyay, CEO.

Recent Recognitions for Zee Learn: * Zee Learn awarded Great Place to Work for the Financial Year Apr 2019 - Mar 2020

* ZIMA featured in the Academic Insight's "Maharashtra's top 20 Educational Institute" issue, Sep 2019 * Mount Litera Zee School won Franchisor of the Year 2019 award by Franchise India, Oct 2019

* Zee Learn recognised as Premier Franchise to Watch for in 2019 by Insights Success magazine, Oct 2019 * Zee Learn recognised for its Outstanding contribution to quality education in India by Business Vision Magazine, Nov 2019

* Kidzee wins the award for National Early Child Playschool Chain of the year 2019 by Franchise India, Feb 2019. * MLZS wins the award for National K12 School Chain of the Year 2019 by Franchise India, Feb 2019.

* Zee Learn wins the award for Dream Companies to work for in Education Sector 2019 by World HRD Congress, Feb 2019 * Zee Learn ranked 16 as Dream Companies to work for in 2019 by World HRD Congress, Feb 2019

* Kidzee wins the award for Leading brand of the Year - Preschools by WCRC, Apr 2018 * MLZS wins the award for Leading brand of the Year - Schools by WCRC, Apr 2018

* Zee Learn has been awarded Franchisor of the year 2018 by Franchise India, Oct 2018 * MLSI Awarded Great Place to Study by Forbes Marquee Magazine, Oct 2018

* MLZS Awarded Great Place to Study by Forbes Marquee Magazine, Oct 2018 * Luminosity - Learning Management System Portal for MLZS wins award by IDC Insight Awards, Nov 2018

* Innovative Practices For Academic Excellence by ELETS, Dec 2018 * Innovation In Curriculum In Early Childhood Development by ELETS, Dec 2018

* Most Admired Preschool Brand - by White Page International, Dec 2018 This content is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

